Dunstable Yesteryear: Drama as observation balloon breaks loose

By John Buckledee
Contributor
Published 27th Jul 2025, 12:46 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 10:40 BST
Observation balloon crash in 1934.placeholder image
Observation balloon crash in 1934.
Drama on the Watling Street near Dunstable in October 1934 when an army observation balloon with its two passengers crashed into trees and telegraph wires at Hockliffe.

It had broken away from its moorings during a RAF flying school exercise on Salisbury plain and drifted for 80 miles into Bedfordshire.

An aircraft and scores of police and military cars had chased the balloon for over two hours.

The occupants, Colonel G J Giffard and Pilot Officer Arthur Green, were unhurt.

The picture here, showing the balloon being removed, was originally published in the Dunstable Borough Gazette. The paper inserted a second picture showing Pilot Officer Green talking to a spectator at the scene.

Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.

