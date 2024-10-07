Dunstable Yesteryear: Filming on the Downs

Breezy location for the film Dance Hall

The breeze on Dunstable Downs was making life difficult for the sound recordist in this film crew, photographed in November 1949 recording a scene for the movie Dance Hall.

The gliding club airfield can be seen in the background, with the road to Tring just visible on the right. The actors would have been lying near the steepest part of the downs, known as Pascombe Pit.

Dance Hall is particularly interesting today because of its location scenes showing England still recovering from the war, with bomb damage still visible. It had an up-and-coming cast including Diana Dors, Kay Kendall and 17-year-old Petula Clark, who had just recorded her first record as a singer. The couple in the photograph can be identified as Donald Houston, in his second movie, and Natasha Parry, making her film debut. She later became the wife of noted stage director Peter Brook.

The film’s director, Charles Crichton, went on to make the famous comedy The Lavender Hill Mob, and (much later) had a huge success with A Fish Called Wanda.

Dance Hall was about four factory girls and their boyfriends, and is centred around a dance hall where the music is provided by the Geraldo and Ted Heath orchestras.

This photograph was preserved by a collector in Australia and a copy has been obtained by Dunstable History Society member David Underwood.

Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.