Dunstable Yesteryear: Gliding pioneers
This photo, from the David Underwood collection, was taken in about 1930 soon after the London Gliding Club moved to Dunstable after a brief period at Ivinghoe Beacon.
There were plenty of volunteers to haul the gliders up from the club’s field at the bottom of the steep slope at the downs. The gliders were then catapulted into the air using a long elastic rope.
It was very hard work, and the club eventually found an easier solution by running ropes around a pulley at the top of the hill, with a car engine providing the haulage power.
Pilots now have the choice of being propelled skywards direct from the airfield by a high-speed winch or being towed much higher by a light aeroplane.
Today, only intrepid paragliders launch themselves from the top of Dunstable Downs.
The gliding club was formed in 1929, operating at the beacon and at Downs Farm, on the Ivinghoe-Aldbury Road. They then found a base in a barn at Totternhoe and acquired the use of a field, at the foot of the downs, which it has extended and improved over the years.
Dunstable Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.