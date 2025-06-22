Dunstable Yesteryear: Gliding pioneers

By John Buckledee
Contributor
Published 22nd Jun 2025, 17:06 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 11:36 BST

Great fun for children at Dunstable Downs about 100 years ago when they could actually help to launch gliders from the brow of the hill.

This photo, from the David Underwood collection, was taken in about 1930 soon after the London Gliding Club moved to Dunstable after a brief period at Ivinghoe Beacon.

There were plenty of volunteers to haul the gliders up from the club’s field at the bottom of the steep slope at the downs. The gliders were then catapulted into the air using a long elastic rope.

It was very hard work, and the club eventually found an easier solution by running ropes around a pulley at the top of the hill, with a car engine providing the haulage power.

Children helping to launch a glider at Dunstable Downs c1930placeholder image
Pilots now have the choice of being propelled skywards direct from the airfield by a high-speed winch or being towed much higher by a light aeroplane.

Today, only intrepid paragliders launch themselves from the top of Dunstable Downs.

The gliding club was formed in 1929, operating at the beacon and at Downs Farm, on the Ivinghoe-Aldbury Road. They then found a base in a barn at Totternhoe and acquired the use of a field, at the foot of the downs, which it has extended and improved over the years.

Dunstable Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.

