Dunstable Yesteryear: How town heard the news of VJ Day

Dunstable, on August 15 1945, could hardly bring itself to believe that the war against Japan was over.

The Dunstable Gazette reported that most people had woken up on the Wednesday morning completely unaware that the long-awaited VJ Day had dawned. They had been asleep when the news was announced in a midnight broadcast by Prime Minister Clement Attlee.

On VJ night thousands danced and sang in the high street outside Dunstable town hall and the noise of fireworks provided a background to the merry-making. But, said the Gazette, the crowds were not so recklessly carefree as those of VE night earlier in the year.

Dunstable had been particularly affected by the war in the Far East. Many local men had been captured during the battle for Singapore in February 1942 when serving with the Bedfs and Herts Regiment. Ominously, very little had been heard of them since and on VJ night many Dunstable families were not yet ready to celebrate. The Gazette’s front-page photo that week was of an open-air service of thanksgiving held in Grove House Gardens.

Red Cross volunteers at Luton railway station in October 1945 welcome soldiers home after the surrender of Japan.

As survivors of the war were rescued from prison camps, future issues of the Gazette, week by week until Christmas, were filled with details about what had been happening. Some Dunstable soldiers been held in what is now Vietnam, two had been working in coal mines near Nagasaki when it was destroyed by an atomic bomb, some had been released by American paratroopers, others had worked on the notorious Burma-Siam railway.

Sgt William Gladstone and Gunner F Lines were the first Dunstable men to arrive home from the Far East prison camps. They were photographed at Luton railway station where they were greeted by Red Cross volunteers who had cars ready to drive them back to their families.

The picture published on the front page of the Gazette on Friday October 12 1945 also shows Dvr R Suttton, from Leighton Buzzard, Guardsman F P Oliver of Hexton, and W.H. Cane from Gravenhurst.

Sgt Gladstone, captured at Singapore with the Beds and Herts Regiment and who had worked for 18 months on the Burma railway, was welcome back to his home at 5 Dale Road, Dunstable, by his wife and three children, including four-year-old Billy.

The service of thanksgiving on VJ Day 1945 in Grove House Gardens, Dunstable.

Pte Joe Ashton, of High Street, Houghton Regis, was one of those who died in 1943 while building the railway. His parents received notification of his death after the Japanese surrender. Similar sad news arrived about Lance Cpl David Ebden, of Park Road, Dunstable, and Gunner R E Janes, of Hambling Place. Nothing had been heard about them since 1943.

But there was amazing news, after two years, about Gnr Jack Thompson, of Allenby Avenue, who was alive! His parents had been told previously by a survivor from a torpedoed Japanese transport ship that their son was dead. But this was another soldier with the same name.

Dunstable History Society has published numerous details in its newsletters about the effect on Dunstable of the end of the war against Japan. These can be read, free of charge, on the internet. Look for issues number 54 and 55 in the society’s archive section on www.dunstablehistory.co.uk

Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.