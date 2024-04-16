Emerald mural set to brighten up Luton town centre streets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over the past few weeks we have been running a poll giving people their say on what colour they would like to see used in the Rough Gemstones project – a new mural that will be created by international artist Silvia Lerín on Silver Street and Library Road this June.

The overwhelming winner was ‘emerald’.

This visually striking mural will transform a prominent space within the town centre. With its vibrant colours and intricate geometric layout, this mural celebrates the multicultural brilliance, symbolising 225,226 individuals as gemstones and is set to illuminate Luton with its message of opportunity, unity and creativity in the heart of the town centre.

The emerald mural design will be completed by June this year

Silvia Lerin is a Spanish visual artist based in Luton. She has received numerous awards and grants, including the Pollock-Krasner Foundation Grant of New York and the Annex Collection Award in the UK. We’re looking forward to seeing what she can achieve in her adopted hometown.

Meanwhile, the excitement continues to build ahead of Radio 1’s Big Weekend. Just a few weeks away, this three-day extravaganza is going to bring thousands of extra people into our town and we are pulling out all the stops to ensure all those heading to Luton will have a memorable and enjoyable experience while supporting our local businesses.

We will be investing in new signage and wayfinding measures to direct people both to Stockwood Park and also around our town centre. Our new downloadable food and drink guide will give concertgoers all the information they need to find the best spots to grab a drink and a bite to eat in town while we will also be producing the definitive list of venues showing the action live and hosting after-show parties.