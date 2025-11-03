Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

Luton faith leaders attended the 60th Anniversary of Nostra Aetate – the Catholic Church declaration about building relations with the different faiths.

Sixty years of Nostra Aetate reignites hope

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On October 28, 1965, Pope Paul VI, released Nostra Aetate (Latin words meaning: "In our time") as an official declaration of the Second Vatican Council of the Catholic Church on its relations with the different religions.

Since Tuesday, October 28 marked the exact date of the 60th Anniversary of this ground-breaking initiative of the Catholic Church, to commemorate this milestone, Westminster Interfaith (agency of the Catholic Diocese of Westminster) invited over 100 people of different faiths for an evening of reflection and celebration at the Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception, Farm Street, Mayfair, London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From amongst Luton faith leaders who attended, Rev Fr Allan R Jones CRIC Parish Priest of Sacred Heart (Stopsley) said: “The event reminded of what the present Pope Leo said in his message to the 8th Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, held in Kazakhstan last month. He called upon all the faithful of all religions to help build a future of peace, fraternity, and solidarity. He said, religions are wellspring of healing, not source of division.”

Rev Anne Crosby, Vicar of C of E Parish of Luton, St Anne with St Christopher (Round Green), stated: “­­­­­It was a true joy celebrating the enduring call to dialogue, friendship, and understanding among faiths. As 1 Peter 3:15 in the Bible reminds Christians, we are to ‘always be ready to give an answer to anyone who asks the reason for the hope that is in us — yet with gentleness and respect.’

"This gathering was a living expression of that hope — shared across faiths, strengthened by our common desire for peace and renewal.”

The Luton Council of Faiths Volunteer Dr Anwer Usmani, said, “It was amazing to see what was written 60 years ago is so relevant for current times. It was, and it is indeed a prophetic document.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rev Canon David Lawson, Chair of GRASSROOTS Luton said: “This document marked the beginning of a new journey of inter religious dialogue for the Catholic Church and indeed all Christians. The event was a testimony to just how far we have travelled in inter-faith co-operation and dialogue, the Luton Council of Faiths being one of the fruits of that journey.

"The journey continues in faith, hope and love.” Long live the spirit of Nostra Aetate!"