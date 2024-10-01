Faith Matters: Celebrating 30 years of the Fairtrade movement in the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

This year we are celebrating 30 years of the Fairtrade movement in the UK, which is a campaign to make trade fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the many ways of promoting the sale and awareness of fairly traded goods is a two-week campaign called the Fairtrade Fortnight. It highlights the importance of fair wages, ethical sourcing, sustainable farming practices, and encourages consumers to make ethical choices when shopping. It's an annual event organised by the UK’s Fairtrade Foundation to support farmers in low-income countries.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

30 years of Fairtrade sales have meant over £1.7 billion in Fairtrade Premium. This has empowered many farmers in developing countries, driving real change in their communities.

At the 5th Annual Fairtrade Cake Baking Competition, held at C of E St Christopher’s Church, Luton, people were invited to taste and choose the best-looking cake, the best-tasting fruit cake, and the best-tasting sponge cake.

If we could convince politicians to change the trade rules, ensuring all trade was fair, there could be millions more positive stories of farmers, labourers, craftsmen pulled out of poverty and misery, stated Revd Anne Crosby SMMS (Mthr), Vicar of the C of E Parish of Luton, St Anne with St Christopher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fairtrade Fortnight 2024 took place during September 9 – 22. The UK’s Fairtrade Foundation (https://www.fairtrade.org.uk) has published 30 ways to celebrate 30 years of Fairtrade, at any time of the year.

In Luton, St Christopher’s Church in the Round Green area, held last weekend, the 5th Annual Fairtrade Cake Baking Competition. The bakers were invited to present their cakes with recipes and the packaging as evidence of the three fair-trade ingredients. People were then asked to taste the cakes and choose the three best cakes – the best-looking cake, the best-tasting fruit cake, and the best-tasting sponge cake. The top three winners were given Fairtrade prizes, sponsored by Near Neighbours.

This is just another way of capturing people’s imagination and engaging with and involving people from different faiths and cultures in strengthening the Luton Fairtrade campaign going strong for the last 18 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expressing gratitude to all those who took part in the competition, the event organiser Revd Anne Crosby, Vicar of St Anne with St Christopher Parish said, “Fairtrade Fortnight is a great time to make or renew our commitment to Fairtrade. By choosing Fairtrade, we support over 2 million farmers and workers across 70 countries.”

Fairtrade isn’t Charity – It is Justice. To give people what they deserve, please support Fairtrade.