Faith Matters: Chanukah celebrations held at the Luton United Synagogue

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

Chanukah is the Jewish festival of lights. Its origins go back around 2600 years when the Second Jewish Temple in Jerusalem was destroyed by the Romans. A seven-branched golden Menorah was always kept alight in the Temple. This was melted down by the invaders, and the light went out.

Over time, a Jewish group, the Maccabees, defied the invaders and eventually liberated Jerusalem. When they found many of the artefacts and religious symbols were destroyed and gone, including the all-important Menorah, they set about creating a new Menorah, but most of the olive oil had also been destroyed except one small bottle which was enough to light the Menorah for one day only. The Maccabees lit the Menorah whilst they collected more olives to purify into oil, a process taking 8 days.

In the meantime, it is believed that God looked down upon their dedication and through the single bottle of oil kept the Menorah alight for 8 days, until the pure oil was ready. This became the celebration of Chanukah – a celebration of lighting an additional candle each day over 8 days, which this year began at nightfall on December 25 and ran until January 2, meaning it coincided with Christmas and with the New Year Celebrations too.

Mr Brian Green, President of the Luton United Synagogue was the main Chef at the Chanukah Celebrations. He was delighted to serve friends and guests from Luton’s different faith communities, the traditional Chanukah treats of doughnuts and potato latkes.

At the Chanukah celebrations held recently at the Luton United Synagogue, all hoped and prayed that the lighting of the Chanukah Menorah would bring renewed light and peace into the world in the New Year.

Addressing friends and guests from Luton’s different faith communities, Mr Brian Green, President of the Luton United Synagogue, said, "We should come together and celebrate the rekindling of God's light into the world, put aside our differences, and celebrate our common heritages as humankind. All of us from diverse backgrounds have similar experiences and life struggles. We have common shared aspirations for a better world. It is therefore important we continue to strive to work together for the common good.”

He said, “Let us all hope for a peaceful world, for everyone, everywhere. May the Chanukah lights of this year bring an end to all the darkness in the world."

Mr Brian Green personally cooked and served everyone the delicious traditional Chanukah treats of doughnuts and “potato latkes” (rostis).