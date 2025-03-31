Faith Matters Column: Eid Mubarak to all Muslim communities in Luton and beyond

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

March 2025 brought us much-awaited sunshine, brighter and warmer days, but this month has also been special for 3 different religious observances coinciding together. Firstly, Purim – a joyous Jewish festival commemorating the survival of the Jews who, in the 5th century BCE, were marked for death by their Persian rulers; secondly Lent – a Christian season of fasting ahead of Easter, and thirdly Ramadan – Muslim month of fasting (from dawn to sunset), culminating in Eid al-Fitr – one of the two major festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

Throughout Ramadan, Muslims share food at Iftar (breaking of the fast) events with friends, neighbours, and guests. E.g. Big Iftar event led by Inspire FM brought over 400 people together; UK Islamic Mission (UKIM) Luton branches also invited many guests and friends from different or no faith backgrounds to Unity Iftar gatherings held at the Luton Town Football Club and Bushmead Community Hub.

During Ramadan, Muslims also distribute free meals, donate to charities, and contribute to the community’s well-being. Ramadan adds £1.3 billion to the UK economy, stated Equi (an independent nonpartisan organisation) in its newly launched report “Ramadan: Its Value to British Society and the Economy”. The report highlighted that Muslims provide 33.8 million free Iftar meals, supporting local supply chains, mobilise £359 million in charitable giving and volunteering and £642 million in retail spending across food, fashion and travel.

Revd Tim Lomax, Director of Mission & Ministry at the C of E St Albans Diocese (R) and Bav Shah, High Sheriff of Bedfordshire (L), with Maqdood Anwar of Madinah Mosque Luton, at the Unity Iftar event held at the Luton Town Football Club.

Dr Mamnun Khan, a British Muslim thinker and author of this report, said, “The month of Ramadan drives changes in consumer spending, retail trends, and charitable giving, while also strengthening social cohesion through community and interfaith initiatives. Businesses and policymakers have a unique opportunity to engage with this growing economic and cultural force by fostering inclusive workplace policies and culturally relevant market strategies. Recognising and supporting the contributions of British Muslims during Ramadan will not only enhance economic growth but also promote a more inclusive and cohesive society.”

Ramadan concluded, and Muslims celebrated Eid al-Fitr over the weekend. Many Muslims in Luton visited their relatives and friends, exchanging gifts & sweets. Inspire Eid & One Eid annual festive gala celebrations were held on March 30 & 31 in Wardown Park and Stockwood Park, bringing thousands of people together. We greet all Muslim communities in Luton, and beyond – Eid Mubarak.