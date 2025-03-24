Faith Matters Column: Nawruz Celebration is a “spiritual springtime” for Baha’is
The Luton Baha’i community held Nawruz celebrations last weekend. They provided guests with a delightful array of traditional Persian cuisine alongside numerous entertaining musical and dance performances.
The Guest Speaker Sheida Tanhai shared that Nawruz coincides with the Spring Equinox and the Persian New Year whilst occurring after a period of 19 days of fasting that provides Baha’is with a chance for reflection, and to increase one’s spirituality and love for God. Nawruz is therefore seen as a “spiritual springtime” at the end of this period of fasting and a chance for eating, socialising and celebration.
Sheida also spoke about the Baha’i faith. She said, “Originating in Iran, in the 19th century, the Bahá’í Faith now has a global community of over 8 million members reaching every country.”
“The Baha’i teachings inspire individuals and communities to improve both their own lives and the lives of those around them, thus contributing to the material and spiritual development of civilisation. This vision can only be achieved once mankind is united at the family level all the way up to international level, where mankind can understand the oneness of God, the unity of all religions and the fundamental equality of humanity.”
Baha’i beliefs also address the themes of gender equality, the harmony of science and religion, the inherent nobility of human beings and the importance of education.
Sheida said, “The Bahá’í community is committed to fostering unity, eradicating prejudice, and contributing to a just and peaceful world. Many of the spiritual teachings of Bahá’u’lláh (a manifestation of God who is the founder of the Baha'i faith), mirror those of the divine guidance from the prophets of the world's other major religions.
She said, “The purpose of religion is not to divide, but to unite—to awaken humanity to its shared spiritual understanding and to lead us toward greater justice, peace, and cooperation. Bahá’u’lláh declared that now is the time to work together in building a world that reflects the harmony and unity that has always been the true purpose of religion.”
Carl Puran, President of the Luton Baha’i community thanked all for their attendance, participation and contributions and commended Grassroots, Luton Council of Faiths, and Near Neighbours Programme for consistently bringing Luton’s diverse communities together.