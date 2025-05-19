Faith Matters Column: Street Fathers-Luton launched to safeguard youth & tackle street crime

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, there were approximately 50,000 offences involving knife crime in England and Wales. It is a significant concern, particularly for the safety and well-being of our young people. Deaths caused by knife crimes in Luton in recent years have brought Luton’s diverse faith communities and public sector agencies to work together in tackling the issue.

Roselyn Forde, a member of St Andrew’s Church on Biscot Road in Luton, has actively volunteered in the local community over the years. In the last few months, she has worked extremely hard to bring together individuals, communities and organisations to launch a local community-led initiative called ‘Street Fathers-Luton’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This could be possible only with the help, support, guidance, knowledge and experience of Street Fathers London”, stated Roselyn.

Roselyn Forde (R), the force behind the ‘Street Fathers-Luton’ initiative, said, “We are now ready to get out on the street, doing what we can, to try to reclaim our children and give them hope for a brighter future.”

Street Fathers-Luton Mission and Purpose Statement is to create a proactive, positive presence on the streets of our community that disrupts violence through street mentoring, signposting young people and empowering parents, and to provide early intervention and support to young people at risk of gang recruitment.

At a recent launch event, Roselyn Forde stated, “It's about preventing youth violence at its roots. We are led by the energy that this project has generated organically. No single organisation can do this alone; so as a collective force, together we are ready to get out on the street, doing what we can to try to reclaim our children and young people, and give them hope for a brighter future.”

“We ask you to walk alongside us, spread the word, help shape a model that works for Luton, shaped by our realities, and built on our strengths. We believe in offering real, hopeful alternatives— from skills training and fitness, to trades and self-defence. We want to make the streets safer for our youth”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to be visible, present, always ready to listen and engage—And for the mothers-our warriors, who often carry so much alone, we’ll offer empowerment, reconnection, and support.”

"We are currently recruiting men from all backgrounds across Luton, to become street fathers. If interested, you will be offered training, support and guidance."

Please call 07359 738 926 or email [email protected] or visit streetfathersluton.com

Together, let's protect and safeguard the future of our young people and communities, starting now.