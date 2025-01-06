Faith Matters: Community Breakfast Club is a sign of hope

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

Christmas is the biggest annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. It runs from December 25 (Christmas Day) to January 5 (Epiphany Eve), popularly known as the 12 Days of Christmas.

The Christian feast of Epiphany on 6th January reminded us of the Christmas message that in the birth of Jesus Christ, we have God’s promise that ‘God is with us’. It encourages us to continue sharing the love that God showed by sending Jesus Christ for the redemption, reconciliation, and renewal of our world. We’re therefore invited to join in God’s work by doing all we can, to heal and restore what is damaged and broken in our communities and neighbourhoods, locally and beyond.

For example, the Strathmore Avenue Methodist Church Community Breakfast Club (CBC) started with a vision to connect with people in the Park town area. Running for over 6 years now, with support from the Church members, Luton Rising and Bedfordshire & Luton Community Foundation, this initiative quickly became a demand in the area where it serves a full complimentary English breakfast on Sunday mornings at 8:30am.

At a special Christmas event held last year at the Community Breakfast Club (CBC), L to R: Debra Abodunrin, CBC Coordinator, is joined by Gillian Henley, a Strathmore Avenue Methodist Church Member, and Ros Hancock, South Beds Methodist Circuit Lay Worker.

The CBC Coordinator, Deborah Abodunrin-Olokode said, “The aim is to bring people together, especially individuals who may have certain challenges, and to help them socialise by connecting with others.” She said, “We are also listed on the Food First website, as an organisation supporting Luton in battling hunger and food shortages.”

It is humbling that like the Community Breakfast Club, there are many other similar acts of kindness in Luton, helping people in trying times. These include Luton Food Bank, Curry Club by Discover Islam Centre, Go Dharmic’s ‘Love All Feed All’ initiative by the Luton Hindu community, Soup Kitchen by the Luton Sikh community & NOAH, and many more free meals, offered by Churches and different faith communities.

Rev Patrick Gbanie Kandeh, South Bedfordshire Circuit Superintendent Minister with pastoral responsibility for Strathmore Avenue Methodist Church said, “These are signs of hope for a compassionate, equitable, and tranquil world where people feel cared for, and such collective efforts towards the positive transformation and renewal of our communities bring alive the Christmas message that God is indeed with us.”

May the New Year be happy and prosperous for everyone in Luton and beyond.