Faith Matters: Diwali celebrations kindled hope for a harmonious world

Luton South MP Rachel Hopkins at Diwali & Hindu New Year celebrations at the BAPS Shri Swami Narayan Hindu Mandir (Crescent Rd).

The feast of Deepavali (or Diwali) meaning “row of lamps” is one of the most important Hindu festivals. It celebrates the victory of truth over falsehood, light over darkness, and good over evil.

Jains celebrate it too for Lord Mahavira had attained ‘Moksha’ meaning eternal bliss, and Sikhs celebrate it as the ‘Bandi Chhor Divas’ marking the sixth Guru Hargobind Singh Ji’s release from prison in 1619.

Diwali is marked with fairs, parades, music & dance performances, visiting temples, fireworks, floor decorations with rangoli (Indian folk art) designs, traditional sweets, and bonding period for families, friends and neighbours.

Luton Council of Faiths representatives attending Diwali Celebrations at BAPS Shri Swami Narayan Hindu Mandir (Crescent Road) Luton

A day after Diwali, another festival “Annakut” is celebrated. It symbolises abundance and prosperity and displays over 100 varieties of homemade foods as thanksgiving to God for all the blessings. It also marks the start of a New Year for Hindus.

At Luton’s both Hindu Temples in Lewsey Farm, and on Crescent Road, these celebrations were held with great vigour and enthusiasm.

At BAPS Shri Swami Narayan Hindu Mandir (Crescent Rd), welcoming guests from Luton’s different faith communities, Rajesh Pancholi said, “Luton Council of Faiths has been working tirelessly in our town to promote tolerance, respect, understanding and mutual cooperation among people of all faiths and cultures. Their efforts in organising inter faith dialogues, peace walks, community vigils and educational initiatives help foster spirit of harmony and shared purpose across Luton. Their presence with us reflects today the very essence of Diwali, the triumph of light over darkness, and the unity over divisions. It is a celebration not only of spiritual renewal, but also of values we all share – peace, service and unity. On behalf of BAPS Shree Swami Narayan Hindu Mandir Luton, we thank Luton Council of Faiths for joining us and for your continued support in nurturing inter-faith understanding and social cohesion in Luton.”

Yogesh Mistry of Shree Sanatan Seva Samaj Hindu Mandir (Lewsey Farm) said, “Religious festivals help us to respect diversity, build bridges of friendship and shape our hearts and minds toward peaceful coexistence, and as Luton Hindu community we are committed to doing that especially as we know that mistrust, polarisation, tensions and divisions are on the rise in our world today.”

May Diwali keep everyone’s internal light of joy and peace, constantly lit.