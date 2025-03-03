Faith Matters: Guru Ravidass Sangat Luton received the Kings Award for Voluntary Services

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

Last Sunday, Guru Ravidass Sangat, Luton, was presented the Kings Award for Voluntary Services (KAVS) at the 648th birth anniversary celebrations of a prominent 15th and 16th-century visionary and saint in India, Shri Guru Ravidass Ji.

Mr Sanjeev Kumar MBE, the General Secretary of Guru Ravidass Sangat, Cardigan Street Luton said, “We are delighted that all our Sevadaars (volunteers) have been recognised for their voluntary commitment in providing over 21,000 hot meals for elderly, vulnerable and key workers during Covid-19, and also for running projects like the English language & IT classes, sewing, dressmaking & cookery classes, free & confidential legal advice surgery, and the weekly Lunch club. We are the first faith organisation in the county to receive this accolade. This is unique, and an extra special momentous achievement.”

In her address to Guru Ravidass Sangat, HM Lord-Lieutenant for Bedfordshire Susan Lousada said, “You have been remarkable in reaching out to people across racial, ethnic and religious boundaries. You have done the work quietly but also effectively, and you have fostered community cohesion across this town, for which I am truly thankful.” She read a line from the Award citation, which said, “The volunteers of Shri Guru Ravidass Sangat are a beacon of light in a troubled world, bringing hope and meaningful support through their caring self-sacrifice”. She concluded, “There could not have been a greater recommendation than these words. So it is my honour on behalf of HM King Charles III to award you the Kings Award for Voluntary Services.”

Pic Caption: HM Lord-Lieutenant for Bedfordshire Susan Lousada, on behalf of HM King Charles III presented the Kings Award for Voluntary Services to Guru Ravidass Sangat Cardigan Street Luton, last Sunday.

Several dignitaries attended the celebrations including the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Mayor of Luton, Bedfordshire Police & Crime Commissioner, MPs, Councillors, Luton Council staff and guests from different faiths.

“Commitment to serve our neighbour runs through all the faith communities in our land, and you have been a shining example of that”, stated Rt Revd Richard Atkinson, Bishop of Bedford.

The Revd Canon David Kesterton, Vicar, Parish of All Saints with St Peter and Church of England Area Dean of Luton called Guru Ravidass Sangat, a positive force, and a place of welcome and hospitality.

On behalf of the people of Luton, the Mayor of Luton Cllr Tahmina Saleem, congratulated the Guru Ravidass volunteers and thanked them all for putting their faith into action.