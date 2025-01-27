Faith Matters: Holocaust survivors said 'teach kindness and respect difference'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths.

Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) 2025 marked 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and 30 years since the genocide in Bosnia. It was therefore extra-special that the civic, faith and political leadership of the country, and many survivors joined together in this year's unique commemoration to mark Holocaust Memorial Day, hosted by the journalist, newsreader and correspondent Reeta Chakrabarti, at BBC One on the 27th Jan at 7pm.

This year’s theme was "For a Better Future". The commemoration event inspired and encouraged all to take actions “For a Better Future” of all.

After the ceremony, everyone was invited to join Light the Darkness national moment at 8pm. Many people safely placed candles in their windows for the national moment to stand together against all prejudice and hatred. https://hmd.org.uk/lightthedarkness/

n the UK HMD Ceremony at BBC One on 27th January, a Muslim Bosnian Genocide Survivor Smajo Bešo (R) & a Jewish Holocaust Survivor Rachel Levy (L), encouraged all to teach kindness and respect difference.

Luton Council marked the event with a moment of silent reflection during its Executive Meeting on the Holocaust Memorial Day.

It is the day for everyone to remember the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust, and the millions of people killed under Nazi persecution, and in the genocides which followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, and Darfur. The HMD ceremony also commemorated the Roma genocide and the millions of non-Jewish people murdered under the Nazi persecution including disabled people, black people, LGBT people and Jehovah’s Witnesses among many more.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis in a pre-recorded message shared that we might fail our children and grandchildren if we don’t learn lessons from the past. He hoped for a better future if we all choose courage over complacency, and view others who are different from us, not as the ‘other’, but rather as precious individuals, all created in the image of God.

He said, “There is a better future if we carry the legacy of our extraordinary survivors, not as a burden, but as a beacon. There is a better future if the promise of ‘never again’ is not whispered in sorrow but rather is a pledge that is proclaimed with strength and with courage. There is a better future, if we commit ourselves to act with love, with compassion, with selflessness, with altruism … and translate remembrance into meaningful and decisive action. There is a better future, if we are willing together to create it.”