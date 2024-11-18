Faith Matters: Inter Faith Week contributes to the strengthening of cohesion in Luton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

Building good relationships between people of different faiths and beliefs is part of the year-round work of organisations like Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths, but having a special Inter Faith Week provides a focal point, and helps to involve wider audience in inter-faith activities.

During this year’s inter-faith week, Luton Council of Faiths (LCoF), brought together faith leaders to celebrate the strength and beauty that comes from connecting across beliefs, backgrounds, and cultures. LCoF invited Luton’s faith leaders to share together the importance and significance of different religious festivities observed during the winter months.

Being a traditionally Christian country, we often think of Christmas and Easter, as the only religious festivals, but in the contemporary UK there are several religious celebrations such as the Hindu festivals of Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali – celebrating the return of Lord Rama after conquering the demon king Ravana, the Jewish Festivals of Rosh Hoshana, Yom Kippur, Sukkot, Chanukkah – celebrating Jewish victory over the occupying foreign forces, Sikhs celebrating the birth of its founder Guru Nanak Dev Ji, and Bandi Chhor Divas (meaning Day of Liberation), the release of the sixth Guru Hargobind Ji from the political imprisonment, Baháʼís celebrating the birth of the Baháʼu'lláh, Jains celebrating Lord Mahavira’s Nirvana (a place of perfect peace and happiness, like heaven), and Buddhists celebrating the Bodhi Day when Gautama Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment, and Christians celebrating Christmas following a month-long season of Advent (time of waiting and preparation for the coming of Jesus Christ), and the list could go on.

At a Luton Council of Faiths led Inter Faith Week Event, after sharing together highlights of the different winter religious festivals, Luton’s faith leaders joined the Bedfordshire Police in voicing together – there’s no place for hate in our town.

It is great that in Luton we have communities with so many wonderful cultures, faiths and traditions. Luton’s faith leaders reflected on some of the common themes that emerged from the sharing of winter festivals. These included – unity, light in the darkness, victory of good over evil, importance of community, prayer and generosity, closer relationship with God and with one another, universal brotherhood & sisterhood, faithfulness, sacrificial giving, humility, hope, peace, happiness and harmony. In our divided and wounded world, these values are needed more than ever before.

We hope Inter Faith Week continues to enable the sharing and reinforcing of such positive values in our communities and contribute to the strengthening of cohesion in our town.