Faith Matters: International Mother Language Day Silver Jubilee celebrations in Luton

The United Nations Association (UNA) Luton Branch and Purbachal-the eastern sky, a Bangladeshi voluntary cultural organisation, invited many distinguished guests and community members from diverse religious, cultural and ethnic backgrounds to one of its most popular annual virtual event celebrating International Mother Language Day (IMLD).

Besides talks and reflections by several dignitaries at this event, many gifted people contributed poetic recitations, songs, and inspirational statements. People shared IMLD is one of the most important but least known celebrations in our world. Acknowledging the power of the language in connecting people, the importance of sign language and body language was also highlighted.

The event organiser Dr Nazia Khanum OBE, DL said that sign language is not fully embodied – it must also be promoted with respect so that no one feels excluded. Likewise, body language must also be codified to help understand the world’s diverse cultures in our globalising world. She also highlighted the need for more people from multicultural backgrounds to join as school governors and help develop school curriculum focusing on the studying of mother languages, and more music and language projects should be encouraged.

Dr Nazia Khanum (R) OBE, DL, Chair, UNA-Luton, and Purbachal-The Eastern Sky, a a Bangladeshi voluntary cultural organisation, and Dr David Cheeseman (L) coordinated and organised an excellent IMLD Silver Jubilee virtual celebratory event

The Mayor of Luton Cllr Tahmeena Saleem said many different languages are spoken in this town. We value people’s identity and their heritage. Both Luton MPs Rachel Hopkins and Sarah Owen also emphasised that Luton’s diversity is our strength and we gain so much from it.

IMLD is based on the history of Bengali language movement of the 1950s, when there was shooting, killing, wounding and arrest of many young people in Dhaka, the then Capital of East Pakistan. Their demand was for Bangla, their mother tongue, to be recognised as the state language of the then of East Pakistan, now known as Bangladesh.

The first IMLD was celebrated on 21st February 2000, making this year the Silver Jubilee celebration.

Dr Nazia Khanum, OBE, DL said, “On this Silver Jubilee occasion we thank our members for their work over more than 25 years to share our history and heritage in Luton and beyond, and we commend UNESCO since 2000 to celebrate IMLD by promoting multilingual education, inclusivity, diversity and peace.”

She shared that marking IMLD’s Silver Jubilee, Royal Mail has been requested to consider releasing a Commemorative Stamp.