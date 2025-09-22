Faith Matters: Luton faith leaders commit to work together for the good of all

At a Luton Council of Faiths meeting, different faith leaders, and members of the Luton Council and Beds Police, committed to continue working together for the good of our town.

by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, at a meeting of Luton Council of Faiths, Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Hindu, Sikh, Baha'i, and Quaker faith leaders alongside University of Bedfordshire Deputy Chaplain and members of the Luton Council and Beds Police, deliberated on the impact of “Unite the Kingdom” rally held recently in London, led by a convicted far-right extremist.

More than 100,000 attendees were openly exposed to extremist propaganda and repeated calls to violence against Muslims, migrants, and minority communities in the UK. Disturbingly, many children and young people were present, raising serious safeguarding concerns around their exposure to hate and radicalisation. The event was livestreamed and has been viewed more than 40 million times. Such exposure not only normalises hatred but globally emboldens racists and extremists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even more concerning was the Elon Musk saying “Violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die".

His incitement to violence should not go unchallenged by the government. It's ironical that people from overseas were allowed to set foot on British soil, incite violence and intimidation and tell UK citizens of minority backgrounds that they don't belong here. This meant that a young Sikh woman in West Midlands was subjected to a racially aggravated sexual assault by two white men who told her: “You don’t belong in this country, get out".

Also, the so-called “free speech rally” many speakers claiming to be Christians spouted hatred and intolerance, and left no ambiguity in calling a ban on all different faiths. In a statement, Churches Together in Luton (CTL) denounced it saying it misrepresents the core tenets of the Christian faith, which, like many other faiths, emphasise principles of "Love Thy Neighbour." The CTL committed to continue working together with everyone for the good of our town.

In the meantime, Luton' faith communities will continue working in partnership with the Local Authority and Police. They have requested the MPs to raise these issues urgently in Parliament, demanding a clear response from the government, and a cross party action, condemning and discouraging such hate rallies on such unprecedented scales. They also called for stronger safeguards against the amplification of hate speech on social media platforms, and pressed for better protection for communities already living in fear of escalating far-right violence across the country.