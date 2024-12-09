Faith Matters: Luton’s faith communities are shocked by the unexpected loss of Dr Lucie Moore

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

Luton’s faith communities are saddened and shocked by the unexpected loss of Dr Lucie Moore last month.

Canon Peter Adams, Director of St Mary’s Centre for Peace & Reconciliation writes, “Lucie was a guiding light in our communities, a beacon of hope and kindness in a world often filled with challenges. She lived a life defined by compassion, justice, and an unwavering commitment to truth.”

Lucie’s mother said she radiated love, humility, and a tireless determination to make the world a better place.

Dr Lucie Moore gave a presentation at a Parliament Seminar on Commercial Sexual Exploitation just days before she passed away.

Besides Azalea (a charity helping victims of sex trafficking), Lucie co-founded a great Christian-Muslim initiative in 2016, called FACES – Faiths Against Child Sex Exploitation.

Tony Thompson, co-chair of FACES, shared, “FACES and many of its training courses were built on Lucie’s profound knowledge and expertise in addressing child sexual exploitation. But Lucie’s greatest contribution was herself—deeply humble, approachable, and honest. I deeply miss her friendship but rejoice in the blessing of having known her.”

Rehana Faisal, co-chair of FACES, reflected, “Lucie was kind, empathetic, and one of the most thoughtful people I have ever known. She was an incredible listener and stood by me when I needed her most. It feels strange to speak of her in the past tense when her presence still feels so strong. May Lucie’s love and light continue to shine. Aameen.”

Sujel Miah of Luton Council of Mosques shared, “Lucie’s life will always inspire us. She believed passionately in creating a world where young people could thrive without fear. Her commitment to compassion and justice, her dedication to making the world safer, and her ever-present smile will be sorely missed.”

Lucie worked as a part of the Safer Young Lives Research Centre, at the University of Bedfordshire. In 2018, she joined a youth work charity Youthscape. She was Director of Research until late 2023, when she joined the anti-sexual exploitation charity CEASE as Chief Executive.

Her death at just 44 is a profound tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with Lucie’s family, as they navigate this unimaginable loss. We hope they find comfort in knowing that Lucie’s light will never fade and that her powerful legacy of compassion, justice, and advocacy will continue to inspire and guide many in the years to come.