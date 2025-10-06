Faith Matters: Luton’s faith communities condemned attacks on places of worship

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths.

We have all been shocked and deeply saddened at the recent attacks, first at Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester, on the Jewish Holy day - Yom Kippur, and then an arson attack on Peacehaven Mosque in East Sussex. These appalling acts are reminders of the urgent need to stand against violence, prejudice, hate ideologies, racism and extremism in all its forms.

Luton’s faith communities unequivocally condemned these horrifying attacks, and extended its heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with the Jewish & Muslim communities in Manchester, East Sussex, Luton and beyond.

Luton Council of Faiths (LCoF) Chair, Prof Zafar Khan said, “We have always condemned, in strongest terms, any such acts of violent extremism against innocent people, and any attack on a place of worship is attack on all. Hatred targeting any community because of its faith and belief is a scourge that must not be and cannot be tolerated. Together, we must strengthen our resolve to continue working together with even greater urgency against ignorance, prejudice and hatred, and for peace and unity in our world.”

Luton North MP Sarah Owen at the Luton United Synagogue said, “It’s an active choice to come together, and strengthen bonds of our unity.”

Churches Together in Luton stated “We stand in solidarity with our Jewish & Muslim communities. We commit to working with all of goodwill for the safety, peace and justice of all in Luton.”

Representatives from community and faith groups, the Bedfordshire Police, and the Luton Borough Council unitedly condemned these attacks and affirmed that there is no place for hate in Luton.

Luton Council Leader, Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, said, "Luton is a town built on compassion and respect and by standing together we will continue to show that solidarity is stronger than hate. I thank Bedfordshire Police for increasing patrols in the county to ensure that residents feel safe and supported.”

At the Luton United Synagogue during Luton’s 29th Annual Peace Walk held recently, Luton North MP Sarah Owen stated “It’s an active choice to come together, and strengthen bonds of our unity. True acts of patriotism are the acts of loving the people in our country, and I see that reflected every day in Luton.”

May the God of Shalom, Salaam, Shanti & Peace, help us stand united in our diversities, drive away fear and hostilities, and flow compassion in our neighbourhoods!