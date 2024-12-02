Faith Matters: Luton’s faith communities mourned the loss of Sr Maire Hayes

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month, Luton’s faith communities mourned the loss of Sr Maire Hayes. As a former member of GRASSROOTS Staff Team, she was a great supporter of the work of Luton Council of Faiths (LCoF), and she contributed significantly to inter-faith and cohesion work in Luton.

Sr Maire belonged to a Catholic Religious Congregation called “Daughters of the Holy Spirit”, and as a religious Nun, she went off to Chile at a time, when the country was suffering under Pinochet’s brutal military rule of political suppression through torture, murder, and exile. As a chaplain to the women political prisoners, Sr Maire came across a woman who became pregnant after repeatedly being raped by a prison guard. When this woman requested Sr Maire to ask the fellow prisoner (who was a doctor) for an abortion, the Dr. replied, "She must bear a child for the revolution," and Sr Marie said, "For this I’d risk even my immortal soul."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sr Maire was indeed a brave and courageous Daughter of the Holy Spirit. She never hesitated to take a stand for peace and justice in the world.

Ahead of EDL (English Defence League) demonstration in May 2012, Sr Maire Hayes (R) speaking with a Muslim friend Sajida Khan (L) at a Peace Rally held in the grounds of St. Mary’s Church in Luton.

Soon after 9/11, she arrived in Luton. She became the Inter Faith Coordinator for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Northampton, and she carried out that role with great passion for nearly 20 years.

She also contributed significantly as a member of the Roman Catholic National Justice and Peace Network (NJPN). She laid the foundation of Making Luton a Fairtrade Town Campaign.

Prof Zafar Khan, LCoF Chair of Luton Council of Faiths said, “Sr Maire had an empathetic and engaging personality. We’ll sorely miss her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calling Sr Maire “a faithful servant of Luton and beyond”, the Church of England’s Bishop Richard Atkinson said, “We have lost a passionate inter-faith advocate. Her legacy must continue.”

Sr Maire was friendly and kind-hearted. Her identifying with the poor and marginalized, her strong sense of justice and spirituality, her love of all faiths and cultures, her humour, and creativity was all remarkable and inspirational.

Her gentleness, humility, grace, astuteness, diligence, and the dignified way in which she contributed to life in Luton, will be remembered by us all.

We are grateful for her life, her faith, and her selfless commitment to our town.