Faith Matters: May Diwali celebrations bring peace & light into our world

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

Diwali, also called Deepavali (Sanskrit language words meaning rows of lighted lamps), is a Hindu festival of lights, but with variations it is also celebrated by other Indian religions.

Jains celebrate it for Lord Mahavira had attained ‘Moksha’ meaning eternal bliss, and Sikhs celebrate it as the ‘Bandi Chhor Divas’ marking the sixth Guru Hargobind Singh Ji’s release from prison in 1619.

Diwali symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

Different faith representatives from Luton Council of Faiths received an excellent welcome and a wonderful hospitality on Diwali & Hindu New Year celebrations at the BAPS Swami Narayan Hindu Temple on Crescent Road Luton.

At Luton’s both Hindu Temples in Lewsey Farm, and on Crescent Road, a day after Diwali, another festival was celebrated with great vigor and enthusiasm – “Annakut” (meaning mountain of food) displaying 150 varieties of foods, symbolising abundance and prosperity. The Annakut festival essentially culminates the Diwali celebrations and also marks the first day of the New Year for Hindus.

The priest at BAPS Swami Narayan Mandir on Crescent Road said, “Everything we take from nature is a gift of God; so today is a way for us to show our gratitude. It is an occasion to acknowledge and appreciate all our loved ones, who take care of us, protect us and provide for us – our parents, guardians, spouses, colleagues, neighbours, friends, family and community.”

“It is also a day of charity. Being grateful for what we have we must not forget those who may be less fortunate than us. So many temples across the country collect food for the Food Banks.”

The priest added, “Today is the day when we must reflect upon the year that has passed and pray for the year that is yet to come. New Year means new beginnings. It is a day to forgive all the past misdeeds (of self and of others), and pledge to improve upon ourselves.”

Appreciating and admiring the reverence and adoration of so many people behind the beautiful and artistic displays at both the temples, the representatives of Luton Council of Faiths, Grassroots & Near Neighbours Programmes, thanked all the volunteers & devotees for contributing to making Diwali a joyous and a successful celebration for the community.

The priests prayed may our celebrations bring peace into our hearts, into our homes, into our families, into our communities, into our country and in the whole world.