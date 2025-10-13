Faith Matters: Methodist Church President’s Visit to Luton

The President of the Methodist Church in Great Britain, Revd Richard Andrew (L) visited Luton and called it a beacon of light.

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, Luton welcomed The President of the Methodist Church in Great Britain, Revd Richard Andrew accompanied by Bedfordshire, Essex and Hertfordshire Methodist District Chair, Revd Dr David Chapman, and the South Bedfordshire Circuit Ministers, Revs Jenny Best and Seungwook Jung.

The President started with a briefing at Holy Ghost Catholic Church on the extensive inter-faith work carried out by the partnership between Grassroots, Luton Council of Faiths and Near Neighbours Programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This followed a tour visit to Luton Central Mosque where the President met with Luton’s faith leaders, and appreciated all speaking of working together and serving together, despite differences, in options for common humanity and community service in Luton.

The President of the Methodist Church in Great Britain, Revd Richard Andrew (R) greeted by Imam Arafat Ahmed at Luton Central Mosque.

The President also expressed solidarity while discussing the fears and threats faced by the minority communities, particularly in light of recent hate crimes, including attacks on a synagogue in Manchester, a mosque in Peacehaven, and the racially aggravated rape of a Sikh girl in Birmingham.

Rev Jenny Best called this gathering a visible representation of inclusion and of what our town is about. She said, “We have something precious in Luton, and we need to work to keep it that way in the light of those who would destroy it.”

Rev Dr David Chapman said it was timely for a national church leader to meet with Luton’s faith leaders. Recent events have created a climate of fear, making it imperative for faith leaders to come together and promote respect, tolerance and peace in local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adapting Jim Wallis's words, the President said, "Hope is believing in spite of the evidence, and then watching the evidence change as a result of our collective efforts."

The President also visited the Guru Nanak Gurudwara and later met with the Mayor of Luton, Councillor Amy Nicholls, at the Town Hall. He congratulated Grassroots, Luton Council of Faiths, and the civic authorities for their joint commitment to ensuring Luton is a welcoming, inclusive and diverse community, and said, “The Methodist Church is committed to being a justice-seeking church, working with people of goodwill for strengthening the peace and wellbeing of all. We pray that Luton will continue as a beacon of light and example to other towns in the UK, in these challenging times”.