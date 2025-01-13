Faith Matters: Near Neighbours Programme helps promoting cohesion in Luton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

Near Neighbours (NN) Programme brings people and communities together that are religiously and ethnically diverse so that people know each other better, build relationships of trust, and talk openly and productively about challenging local issues to collaborate on initiatives that can improve the local community and make a difference in local neighbourhoods.

Funded by the MHCLG (Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government), and administered by the Church Urban Fund, the Near Neighbours (NN) Programme has enabled and empowered communities through several activities for over a decade. A few examples include Real People Honest Talk (Community Conversations for making a difference in the communities), CATALYST –Youth Leadership Training Programme, Training for Effective Leadership for adults, Windrush Day Grants, Places of Welcome (supporting religious and community spaces to welcome people for a friendly chat over a cup of tea) etc.

Through the national NN Network, it shares knowledge, resources, and online events, on a wide range of topical subjects and issues. Anyone can join this network at https://www.near-neighbours.org.uk/network-joining-page

Young people who completed the Near Neighbours funded CATALYST Youth Leadership Training Programme, joined Luton’s Annual Peace Walk two years ago, and shared their aspirations for a better world by combating poverty & deprivation in our town.

Near Neighbours (NN) Small Grants Fund Scheme is also popular. It is to encourage, mobilise, equip and resource grassroots communities to transform society. Over £149,000 was awarded in 2024 alone to 49 exceptional projects across England. 12 of these projects were funded in Luton.

These grants are announced open again this year. People, groups and organisations, in Luton only, can apply from now until 21st February 2025 for the small grants of £500-£4,000 for the social action and social interaction projects.

The Grant priorities include – supporting the integration of migrants and refugees, fostering women leadership, supporting disenfranchised young people, and promoting cohesion.

Marzena Cichon-Balcerowicz, NN Coordinator in East London describes it well, “NN provides seed funding, it’s about helping organisations see the potential of an idea and grow their capacity to make something happen.”

For more information, please visit the website https://www.near-neighbours.org.uk/about OR email [email protected]. Luton NN Coordinator will be pleased to hear your project ideas.

Last year, a Luton NN project beneficiary said, “The support given by the Near Neighbours Programme is incredible. Long may it continue to bring Luton’s diverse communities together. I strongly feel that Luton town, and its multi-faith multi-cultural events won't be the same without Near Neighbours contributions.”