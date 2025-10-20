Faith Matters: No Place for Hate Conference held in Luton

Community Matters

by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

National Hate Crime Awareness Week encourages the authorities (Government, Police and Councils), key partners (business, voluntary and faith sectors) and communities to work together to tackle hate crime across the UK.

In Luton, No Place for Hate conference, was organised by the Luton Council’s Social Justice Unit last week. It featured workshops and a pledge signing, spotlighting voices from across Luton, including community leaders and residents, to shape a united vision for a town without hate.

“It was great to welcome people from across the town to our church," stated Peter Adams, Director of St Mary’s Centre for Peace & Reconciliation.

No Place for Hate in Luton pledge signed by Luton's different communities

"We welcome difference. We welcome the dialogue that gives heart and soul and meaning to that difference. And we welcome the beautiful palate of life and creativity that comes with it. And we will stand firm against the hatred that separates us, that demeans lives and cultures.” He pointed out that St Mary’s Church glass entrance door prompts everyone to “Live at peace with all.”

Both Luton MPs Sarah Owen and Rachel Hopkins, Leader of the Council Cllr Hazel Simmons and the Bedfordshire PCC (Police & Crime Commissioner) John Tizard stood together with others to confront the rise in hate crime, racism, and religious hate. They collectively affirmed their commitment to ensure everyone across our communities is safe, heard, and respected.

Luton South MP Rachel Hopkins said: “Luton is one town of many voices, and I’m proud of the strong community cohesion we have built. We must work together to keep this strong, and will not allow those who wish to divide us to succeed.”

Prof Zafar Khan, Chair of the Luton Council of Faiths said: “We are ready to work closely with Luton’s diverse communities, local faith groups, and the Luton Council and Bedfordshire Police to make sure that our peace aspirations are held beyond the words and statements and that due actions are taken with even greater urgency against ignorance, prejudice and hatred, for peace and unity in our town and beyond.”

Everyone thanked Bedfordshire Police for increasing patrols in the community. Superintendent Ian Taylor updated on the Hate Crime Strategy and how to report hate at https://orlo.uk/t21ny or call 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.