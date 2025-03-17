Faith Matters: OM Group celebrates 25 years of uniting Luton's diverse community

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

Holi is a popular and significant Hindu festival of colours. It celebrates the divine love of Hindu deities Radha and Krishna. Additionally, the day signifies the triumph of good over evil. Hindu mythology commemorates the victory of Lord Vishnu over a demon king in ancient India. Holi also celebrates the arrival of spring in India, signifying a time of rebirth and rejuvenation. Although originated in India, Holi celebrations are held all over the world through the Indian diaspora.

In Luton, OM Group held Holi celebrations at Luton Town and Indians Cricket grounds over the weekend. OM Group Co-founder & Chairperson Raj Parmar said, “Holi transcends cultural and social boundaries, reminding us that we are all part of a shared humanity. It is a time to set aside differences and come together in the spirit of joy and togetherness. It signifies unity, harmony, and new beginnings.

“At OM Group, we are committed to bringing hope and renewal to our community, much like the arrival of spring that Holi signifies. Through our work in education, health, and poverty relief, we strive to support those in need and create opportunities for a brighter future.”

OM Group is proud to announce its 25th anniversary this year. Founded on 10th March 2000, OM Group has grown from a small youth initiative into a thriving charity offering a wide array of social, sporting, educational, and cultural events. Over the past quarter-century, it has remained steadfast in its commitment to fostering unity and community cohesion.

“OM, according to the ancient scripts of the Vedic civilisation, is the sound of life. It is the infinite vibration that shimmers through the universe, providing life and sustenance to everything. OM is the beginning and will continue till the end; the one constant that unites all of creation at its deepest level,” explains a spokesperson for OM Group.

As OM Group celebrates this significant milestone, it reaffirms its dedication to bring about unity within the Luton community. The charity looks forward to continuing its work, introducing new ideas, engaging new members, and hosting impactful events for many years to come.

OM Group extends its warmest greetings to the people of Luton. Let us build a stronger, more vibrant community together. Happy Holi!