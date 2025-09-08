Faith Matters: Parish Nursing helps people regain their optimal mental, physical and spiritual health

Debbie Newbound, Voluntary Parish Nurse, talking about her role at St Thomas Church, Stopsley.

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

Parish nursing, also known as faith community nursing, is a healthcare practice that integrates spiritual care with professional nursing. Parish nurses, who are often registered nurses, work to promote people’s holistic health, encompassing physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. They provide support, education, and guidance to people of all faiths and none, often working alongside churches or other faith & secular, voluntary & public sector organisations & institutions.

In Luton, we are fortunate to have Debbie Newbound as a Voluntary Parish Nurse. Debbie has been a qualified Nurse at the L & D Hospital since 1989. During the pandemic, when things were very tough, and anxiety was high, Debbie volunteered to qualify as a Parish Nurse in 2019. With the help of St Thomas Church Pastoral Care Director David Newbound, Debbie, still working full time at the hospital, used phone calls to tackle people’s fears & loneliness. She supported people in grief and reassured people’s health & wellbeing needs and concerns. However, In 2024, she took retirement from the Hospital to become a full time voluntary Parish Nurse in Stospley.

Talking about her role at St Thomas Church, Stopsley, Debbie said, “I am working around the needs of the local community, helping people achieve their short-term and long-term mental & physical health goals. I work in partnership with the local GPs, NHS health practitioners, and pharmacists. I act as a bridge to complement the care offered by the NHS and other providers. It costs the Church £1000 per annum to keep the provision of Parish Nursing, which is raised through donations and occasionally through grants”.

She told “The grant from Near Neighbours/Church Urban Fund started us off in 2019. Since then, this initiative has benefitted many elderly and infirm members of our diverse community. It has touched and transformed many lives on a one-to-one basis and by creating support groups for various needs including the only organised Cancer support group in the town. Lately, we have also received help from The Bedfordshire & Luton Community Foundation (BLCF).”

Debbie said, “Located at the heart of our local community, our parish nursing project does not perform the clinical tasks but helps people of all ages and backgrounds to improve, maintain and regain their optimal mental, physical and spiritual health.”