Faith Matters: Peace Banana enthralled Lutonians with a message of love & hope

By David Jonathan
Contributor
Published 7th Oct 2024, 14:57 GMT
Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

Different people may understand peace differently, but most people may agree that peace does not mean just the absence of conflict or war, or hate and prejudice. In fact, peace means to be in the midst of all those things, and still be calm, loving and be willing to work for the good of everyone.

Stef Muzz – known as the ‘Peace Banana’ is one such man who says, “I am a 64 year banana who has the most wonderful group of family and friends. I was brought up in Luton. I married my wife Maria at the Holy Ghost Church in Westbourne Road and I am a huge Hatters fan. I volunteer as the ‘Peace Banana’, and spread the message of peace and goodwill, locally as well as globally”.

In his most attractive and innovative Banana Suit and Banana Car, both decorated with love and peace symbols on it, Stef has been to places like The United Nations, and events like Eurovision, the Paris Olympics, BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend in Luton, and Luton International Carnival.

Stef Muzz – the ‘Peace Banana’, shared a message of love, peace and hope for all, at Luton’s Annual Peace Walk, in his most attractive Banana Suit and Banana Car, both decorated with love and peace symbols on it.Stef Muzz – the ‘Peace Banana’, shared a message of love, peace and hope for all, at Luton’s Annual Peace Walk, in his most attractive Banana Suit and Banana Car, both decorated with love and peace symbols on it.
Stef shared that walking as the ‘Peace Banana’, he attracts lots of smiles, waves, thumbs-ups and handshakes from people of all backgrounds and ages, which are all heartening. He said, “In this world, which can at times seem full of darkness and despair, it is worth making people smile and encouraging them to reciprocate and propagate the message of love, respect, peace and hope for one another.”

Thanks to a Roman Catholic Nun Sister Maire Hayes – a former Grassroots Programme staff, who introduced Stef to the Luton Council of Faiths and encouraged Stef to join the Annual Peace Walk, as the ‘Peace Banana’.

Stef said, “At Luton Peace Walk it was humbling and inspiring to see such a wonderful community spirit and a spirit of community solidarity. It was good to interact with so many people of different, religious, cultural and ethnic backgrounds, and bring smiles to their faces.”

“My heartfelt thanks to the Luton Council of Faiths, Grassroots & Near Neighbours Programmes for inviting me to join this year’s Luton’s Peace Walk, and thanks to Sr Maire for her introduction.”

“May the peace and reconciliation in this town, and relationships between Luton’s diverse communities remain strong as ever.”

