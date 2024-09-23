Faith Matters: Peace Walk showed Lutonians are committed to love and respect each other

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths.

In its 28th year, Luton’s Annual Peace Walk, held on 21st September, remains the most popular multi-faith event in the town.

Over 150 people of all ages visited Zakariya Mosque on Beadlow Road, St Martin de Porres Catholic Church & St Hugh’s C of E Church on Leagrave High Street.

People were given a fantastic welcome, wonderful hospitality, and delicious food at each place of worship. The event also marked the UN’s International Day of Peace.

Many dignitaries included the Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Susan Lousada, Mayor of Luton Cllr Tahmina Saleem, C of E Bishop of Bedford Rt. Revd. Richard Atkinson, and the Chair of UNA Luton Branch & Deputy Lieutenant Dr Nazia Khanum.

Welcoming all, the Mayor of Luton Cllr Tahmina Saleem said: “Luton is known for its diversity and inclusivity and Peace Walk is a shining example of how events like these can bring us all closer together. It helps us to reflect on the values of humanity, unity, friendship, and mutual respect that are foundations of our diverse communities, here in Luton.”

“Not too long ago, we saw our nation suffering from the ugliest riots, but Luton stayed peaceful. This could only be possible because Lutonians are committed to love and respect each other, and to work together for the betterment of humankind, and of our future generations.”

A message sent by Luton MPs Sarah Owen & Rachel Hopkins also stated, “We have so much to be proud of in Luton – whether through faith communities, local organisations or charities, we all work together to make our town the best possible place to live. Luton is a town where our hyper-diverse communities can all thrive.”

In his vote of thanks, the C of E Bishop Richard Atkinson said, “We have come together to show our solidarity and share hope for a better world and this is never more relevant than this year – when we have seen the riots erupt across the UK this summer. Let’s continue to stand together for peace, and celebrate Luton.”

All dignitaries thanked the Luton Council of Faiths, Grassroots & Near Neighbours Programme for their steadfast commitment, to building peace and reconciliation in this town, and for strengthening relationships between Luton’s diverse communities over many years.