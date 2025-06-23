Faith Matters: Refugee Week celebrations in Luton showcased "We are an island of solidarity, not strangers."

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

This year’s Refugee Week (16-22 June) theme was Community as a Superpower. It encouraged all to take simple steps in our everyday actions to stand in solidarity with refugees and make new connections in our communities. It stated that simple acts of shared generosity and multiplied kindness can become an unstoppable force.

In Luton, the City of Sanctuary group held a Refugee Week Festival for all ages at the Chaul End Community Centre. All activities were free of charge, including bouncy castles, face painting, glitter tattoos, storytelling, arts and crafts, friendship bracelet making and a football tournament. The day was filled with great company, delicious food, traditional music from around the world and much more.

The Refugee Services Day at HOPE Church Luton brought together numerous services & organisations to connect, share resources, and demonstrate our collective commitment to making Luton a place of sanctuary and welcome for all.

Showing the handprints of refugees, Filipe Almeida, Refugee Services Coordinator at HOPE Church Luton, said, “It’s not ‘us’ & ‘them’. It is only ‘us’. We do not do things for them. We do things with them, together.”

Filipe Almeida, HOPE Church Refugee Services Coordinator, said our services are about celebrating lives and providing holistic care. “At our Refugee Drop-in called Global Cafe, we develop friendships, provide pastoral care and support refugees with their urgent needs. Using therapeutic tools and regulated movements, we address stress management, cultural shock, emotions, feelings, grief, and forgiveness. We also offer arts and games activities for families and kids. With the Near Neighbours Small Grant Fund, we help refugees to integrate with the local communities by celebrating the diversity of cultures and religions.”

A young Iranian refugee called Hope Church a great shelter for the Refugee Community in Luton.

Border crossing is a crucial contemporary issue. No one chooses to be a refugee. The vast majority of people don’t want to move to another country. However, dangers to life force people to move.

It is commendable that despite hostility against refugees pushed by politicians and the press, thousands of ordinary people around the country are stepping up to support people seeking sanctuary in our communities.

Last month, the UK Prime Minister’s ‘island of strangers’ immigration speech brought a wave of condemnation. Luton’s faith leaders said such language and vocabulary is unacceptable. In an open letter, over 350 civil society groups warned against the 'politics of division'. They stated, "We are an island of solidarity, not strangers."