Faith Matters: Remembrance Day events call us to become active peacemakers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the year that marks the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, Luton Borough Council held two Remembrance Events held on Sunday 10 and Monday 11 November outside the Town Hall.

Hundreds gathered in sharing moments of reflection on the sacrifices of previous generations, whilst at the same time remembering men and woman currently serving with the armed services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Remembrance Sunday parade was followed by a short service led by Pastor Lloyd Denny. This included a time of silence, prayers, participation from civic & faith leaders and the laying of wreaths at the foot of the War Memorial.

At the Remembrance Sunday event held outside Luton Town Hall, Prof Zafar Khan (L), Chair of Luton Council of Faiths joined hundreds in paying tribute and eternal gratitude to the fallen, and said their ultimate sacrifice will not be forgotten.

The commemoration service concluded with the singing of the National Anthem.

In his reflection, Prof Zafar Khan, Chair of Luton Council of Faiths, remembered those who were called upon by their society, nations and rulers, to make the ultimate sacrifice for what was deemed righteous wars to defend freedom, democracy, justice and peace for all.

He pointed out these were lives of not only countless soldiers from the British Isles, but across the world including from Africa, the Caribbean islands, the Middle East and the South Asian sub-continent of what is today, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said, “Today we remember the fallen from many national, ethnic and religious backgrounds including the Sikh, Muslim and Hindu soldiers.”

“On this Remembrance Day therefore, we must call out the kind of extremism and hatred we witnessed in the summer of this year. It is incumbent upon all of us to build on the legacy of those who sacrificed their precious lives for a society that cherishes and actively protects equality, freedom and justice at home and abroad. To achieve and maintain this, we must be ready to offer our sacrifices for peace, justice, compassion and prosperity for each and every one in our towns and cities across our country.”

“There is much to remember and reflect on today and to pay our tribute and eternal gratitude to the fallen. Their bravery, their suffering and the abiding grief of losing millions of soldiers must remain a reminder that their ultimate sacrifice will not be forgotten.”

“As we remember them on this solemn day, we should consider it our duty to become active peace makers, for their sake.”