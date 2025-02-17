Faith Matters: Windrush Awards – by the community, for the community

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

Thanking, praising and glorifying God for everything, the Windrush Awards 2025 Ceremony was held in a glittering and glamorous community-owned showcase event open to the Windrush generation and the general public at Venue 360. It was about honouring Windrush Generation and their contributions, in the making of Great Britain.

Pas Trevor Adams reflected on why the Windrush Generation is here. He explained when Britain ‘underdeveloped the Caribbean’, as highlighted by the Royal Inquiry, there were riots and disturbances in the Caribbean. To build their nation and to take control of their economy, Caribbean leaders wanted ‘development funded’. Instead, Britain gave aid and created dependency.

Later, resources were taken back from the Caribbean to fund Britain’s war efforts, and after the Second World War, to rebuild Britain, Caribbean people were told Britain was the land of opportunities for a better life, but when they arrived, there was no respect, dignity or honour for them and their families.

With Luton Rising as a key sponsor, and support from several others, Bob Baker (L), the event organiser and Pas Trevor Adams (R), the keynote speaker, acknowledged and celebrated many Windrush pioneers at the Luton & Bedfordshire Windrush Awards Ceremony.

It is therefore important that we now celebrate, and honour the Windrush Generation, who despite the setbacks, racism, discrimination, humiliation, and shedding their blood, sweat & tears, demonstrated what Maya Angelou captured it perfectly, “…and still we rise”.

Pas Adams concluded that in celebrating the Windrush pioneers, let us acknowledge that “We stand on the shoulders of giants”. Echoing these sentiments, the event organiser Bob Baker of Heritage Associates said, if it wasn’t for the Windrush pioneers paving the way, we wouldn’t be here, and that is why it is a huge privilege to welcome everyone to the Luton & Bedfordshire Windrush Awards 2025 – it is by the community, for the community.

Windrush Awards highlighted the outstanding achievements, milestones and key contributions of individuals and organisations in music, education, health & social care, sports, performing arts, journalism, business, community development, charitable efforts and pastoral care.

Applauding and thanking the Windrush Generation for their efforts, several dignitaries, including the Deputy Lieutenant, the High Sheriff, the Police and Crime Commissioner of Bedfordshire, and the Deputy Mayor of Luton, all highlighted the importance of being where we are but never forget where we have come from. They said we owe a great deal to the Windrush Generation. Let’s stay determined to live out the values of fairness, safety and equality for all.