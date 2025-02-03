Faith Matters: World Religion Day aspired for a harmonious and inclusive society

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

World Religion Day was first established by the Baháʼís in 1950, but it’s no longer just followers of the Baháʼí faith, people from all religions across the globe mark and celebrate this special day.

At a World Religion Day event in Luton, Carl Puran, President of the Luton Bahai Community said “Acknowledging and respecting the various religious traditions and beliefs practised around the world and in our town, today we are encouraging individuals to learn about different religions, engage in interfaith conversations, and work towards a more harmonious and inclusive society.”

He acknowledged the good work of the Luton Council of Faiths, Grassroots & Near Neighbours Programmes in Luton, and said that not many other places have such effective networks as in Luton where different faith communities work together for peace and unity persistently.

Rev Fr Allan R Jones CRIC (R) of the Roman Catholic Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus (Stopsley) sharing his thoughts at the World Religion Day event, hosted by the Luton Baháʼí community.

He invited people from Luton’s different faith communities to bring and share prayers, readings, meditations, and thoughts on the themes of unity and peace.

Reminding the words of a distinguished Catholic theologian Carl Rahner “There will be no peace among the nations until there is peace among the religions”, Fr Allan Jones of Sacred Heart Church (Stopsley) stated that is what we are doing by participating in events like these, and we must do this more.

Quoting the words of Guru Nanak Dev Ji who said, “Nanak Dukhiya Sab Sansar” – Punjabi words meaning the whole world is in suffering and pain, Jasbir Singh of the Luton Sikh community said, only by sharing others’ pain, can we relieve ours.

A Muslim contributor Dr Anwer Usmani reminded that not all fingers in our hands are the same, and yet only when they come together we can perform and transform. Likewise, even when confronted with hatred and prejudice, Islam teaches us to forgive and embrace everyone with love.

Farzad Forghani of the Luton Baháʼí community said, “As Baháʼís we believe in the oneness of religion and humanity, and that no one should be treated differently because of their race, religion, age or gender.”

Cllr Aziz Ambia commented that after the summer riots UK may appear as a divisive, scary and hateful place but in Luton there is much more evidence of communities coming together than there is division. Long may it continue!