Friends of Priory House and Gardens look forward to a busy year - and you're all invited
Work continues but there is at present no firm date for its conclusion.
Members noted the recent talks given by John Buckledee on 26 Church Street (the former Chez Jerome) and Peter Hollick on the 40 years of Dunstable Town council. Events attended by the Friends were the Antique and Collectibles market in April and Around the World in May (together with the Dunstable History Society and Dunstable Town Guides) in Priory Gardens.
Forthcoming events include a Garden Party on 26th July; providing the refreshments at the Band Concerts in Grove House Gardens on 17th August; participating in Heritage Open Day when Grove House will be open to the public on 13th September, and United Charities Day on 20th September. A wreath will be laid at the Remembrance Day ceremony on 9th November. Bedfordshire Day is on 29th November when the Friends will also have an input. A Coffee Morning is being arranged for September; there will also be a Christmas Dinner.
Information about the Friends can currently be found in the entrance vestibule at Grove House and/or Google Friends of Priory House and Gardens for further information. Why not join the current 87 members, enjoy various talks and take part in the many activities, all to do with promoting Priory House and the award winning Priory Gardens?