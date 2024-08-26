Keep walking together, talking together and laughing together

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ever since the foundations of Inter Faith Network (IFN), UK were laid in 1987, women have been increasingly involved in inter-faith activity through mixed-gender national, regional, and local organisations, activity and engagement and also through a number of women’s inter-faith & community initiatives developed by and for women.

One such local initiative is ‘Ghar se Ghar’ - Hindi/Urdu Words meaning ‘Home to Home’.

It was set up as a women’s co-operative, cultivating safe space for disadvantaged (so-called ‘hard to reach’) women, from mixed ethnic minority (or better known as women of global majority heritage) and indigenous communities.

L to R: Pari Rashid (Muslim), Nila Soni (Hindu), and Ann Hyde (Christian Catholic) share in a 1-minute video how they have worked together celebrating women from Luton’s different faiths, cultures & ethnicities. You too can upload your video on #weareluton

Together they discussed and discerned responses to women confronting isolation, depression, stress and health-related problems or who may be at risk of increased health & mental health problems because of cultural isolation.

The conscious choice to make it a co-operative than a charitable trust was an evidence of the desire to be truly democratic where each beneficiary is also a stakeholder in all that it does.

In sharing their story in a one-minute solidarity video, the three women – movers and shakers of Ghar se Ghar – recall their wonderful experiences of working together with women of different faiths and cultures, enabling them to fulfill their potential by improving their self-care and well-being, and building stronger relationships amongst women of diverse backgrounds.

They took groups of women to Churches, Temples, Mosques, and Synagogues, and also to parks, canals, museums, as well as to the British places of historical and cultural significance.

Through guided walks and excursions, common environmental and cultural heritage and values were discovered and shared between the indigenous and British overseas women citizens.

Through the Circle Dancing sessions, using traditional folk & choreographed music from around the world, women were not just provided with light to moderate rhythmical physical exercise, but it also broadened their understanding of different cultures in a fun and entertaining way.

In marking International Women’s Day, they hold an Annual Precious Pearls Event, which is about celebrating women from Luton’s different cultures & ethnicities, alongside those of native English background and their relationships formed with each other.

In their short video, ending with a hearty laugh, they encourage everyone to keep walking together, talking together, and laughing together.