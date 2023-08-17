Keeping Luton Town Centre Tidy

Throughout the year Luton BID actively participate in helping in the upkeep of our town centre’s tidiness through monthly litter picking sessions on the last Tuesday of the month. These are a fantastic way to get involved in helping to promote town centre cleanliness on a regular basis.

Since restarting the sessions in 2021, we have collected hundreds of bags of rubbish and have been joined by town centre businesses, members of the community and stakeholders to help enhance cleanliness.

We are committed to the overall improvement of our town centre and as such everyone is invited to join in on our monthly tidy sessions to help participate in keeping the town centre tidy.

Jacki Flower, Luton BID

As well as our monthly tidy sessions, Luton BID fund our MaxVac cleaning machine. The MaxVac is funded until 2024 and has collected over 50 bags of rubbish through blitzing hard-to-reach cigarette butts, litter and chewing gum from pavement cracks and kerbsides.

The machine is operated by Luton Council as part of our town centre partnership and is coordinated in addition to their existing services. Thus, helping them to carry our more efficient cleaning throughout the town centre.

Our cleaning machine is a fantastic way to maintain a good level of cleanliness daily and we invite all businesses within the town centre to get in touch if you have an area in need of some attention.