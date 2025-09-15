Let’s win people by our love, compassion, and kindness

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For nearly three decades, Luton Council of Faiths (LCoF) has been promoting tolerance, respect, mutual understanding, peace and harmony among people of all faiths and those of no particular faith.

LCoF, in a longstanding partnership with Grassroots & Near Neighbours Programmes, and several other individuals and organisations, have held peace vigils, written countless press statements on topical issues, and have offered community mediation to help ease inter-communal tensions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years, LCoF has also organised, subject to funding, inter-faith tours, community exchange visits, music, sports, mental health & wellbeing events, youth leadership training, multi-faith storytelling, ‘Building Schools for Peace’ Programme, and supporting local community gardening projects etc.

At a Luton Council of Faiths led school assembly, faith & community leaders addressing young people, on the theme of “How to make our town respectful & cohesive”.

However, LCoF has never been complacent. Ahead of the recent Unite the Kingdom march in London, at LCoF meeting, faith & community reflected that the most dangerous weapon today is the social media, where young impressionable minds are groomed in harmful ways. Radicalisation and polarisation seem uncontrollable on social media. Colleagues shared how currently extreme right-wing ideas are very trendy on the social media, and the power-mongering majoritarian politics is benefitting by hyping fear and anxiety in the society. Some people are professionally, and politically, selling & communalising hate.

LCoF therefore launched a project on the theme of “How to make our town respectful and cohesive”. With support from the MHCLG (Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government) through the Luton Borough Council, LCoF rolled out this project as school assemblies and workshops, delivering Question Time sessions with faith and community leaders for young people. LCoF also shared practical examples of how people from Luton’s diverse communities are engaged in working together for greater cohesion in our town.

LCoF shared with young people, “There is no place for hate in our town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LCoF Chair Prof Zafar Khan said, “"We know racism, violence and fascism is not new. Let’s stay resilient and win people by our love, compassion, and kindness.”

Since Luton is blessed with different cultures, faiths and traditions, LCoF invites people to share their stories and experiences of living well together with people from different backgrounds. LCoF believes that Luton’s diverse religious and cultural heritage, is a strong foundation to build the peace, unity, wellbeing, and prosperity of all in our town, and beyond.