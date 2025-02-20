Luton BID: Back to the future as retro games prove a hit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

February half term saw a blast from the past at Luton Point, as families flocked to the free retro arcade provided by Luton BID. From Pac-Man to Space Invaders, classic games brought generations together, offering a nostalgic trip for parents and a fun new experience for kids.

The arcade proved a huge hit, providing a welcome and cost-free entertainment option during the school break. This initiative reflects Luton BID’s commitment to supporting the Luton community and providing enriching experiences for families.

Our next event to look forward to is the return of the annual St Patrick's Day Parade. The event, sponsored by Luton BID, is expected to attract large crowds, providing a welcome surge in foot traffic for local businesses. The parade not only celebrates Irish heritage but also showcases Luton as a vibrant and welcoming destination. Come and enjoy the festivities on Saturday 15th March and support your local businesses.

Aside from our normal activity, we have had some changes within the Luton BID team which has resulted in us recruiting two new colleagues, strengthening our capacity to deliver impactful projects and services for the town centre.

These new roles will focus on business engagement, safety and project delivery. This expansion reflects Luton BID's commitment to supporting the growth and vibrancy of Luton Town Centre, ensuring it remains a thriving destination for residents, businesses, and visitors.

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Luton BID extends its warmest wishes to all Muslim residents and we have installed a stunning Ramadan archway on Hat Gardens to wish all residents a blessed Ramadan.

Ramadan is a time of reflection, prayer, and community, and we recognise its significance for many in our town. We wish everyone a blessed and peaceful Ramadan Mubarak.