Luton BID column: An egg-citing new event to kickstart Easter celebrations

The Easter holidays typically signal the start of ‘event season’ and this year Luton BID is delighted to be teaming up with High Street Safari to present a free augmented reality trail to give families the chance to have fun in our town centre.

This innovative experience challenges youngsters to help a team of ‘Doggie Detectives’ solve the mystery of the Easter Bunny’s missing friends, using your phone to scan QR codes displayed in shop windows to get clues.

The trail lets families choose what happens in the story and is completely contactless, so anyone with a smartphone can take part for free. Players will not only discover cute characters along the route, but will also see them burst to life in augmented reality, meaning you can take selfies and record videos with them!

The idea behind the event is to encourage families to visit Luton town centre in a safe, engaging and ambitious way. Parents will love being able to engage their kids with this amazing experience and families looking for a relaxing day out can encourage kids to explore the town centre and get a downloadable, digital reward at the end.

The trail will take place from Friday, April 4 to Wednesday, April 23.

There will also be free family fun at Hat Gardens on Easter Saturday. Kids can enjoy puppet storytelling shows at 12pm, 1pm and 2pm, followed by an appearance from the Easter Bunny. Get ready for games, photo opportunities and bunny-themed excitement.

As always, Luton did itself proud with another spectacular St Patrick's Day Parade organised by the Luton Irish Forum.

The event was a resounding success, bringing a surge of vibrant energy and community spirit to the heart of Luton town centre. The parade attracted a fantastic turnout, with residents and visitors enjoying lively music, performances and a festive atmosphere.

It was great to see such a fantastic celebration of Irish culture and community spirit. The St Patrick's Day parade is a vital part of Luton’s cultural landscape and Luton BID is proud to support events that bring our diverse community together.