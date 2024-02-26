Luton councillor celebrates International Mother Language Day in community event
and live on Freeview channel 276
International mother language day has been observed every year since 2000 to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism. It was approved at the 1999 UNESCO United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) general conference. Every year in Luton this event is celebrated and across the world. Local councillor (Aziz Ambia), community leaders, various organisations and residents of the town laid flowers and wreaths as a tribute to those who were martyred to establish their mother tongue. This event was celebrated at (CYCD) centre in Leagrave Road, Luton.
In 1952, 21st February, young students at Dhaka University sacrificed their lives to speak their mother tongue language which is Bangla.
In 1956 the than authorities of Pakistan recognised this as their official language.
In 1971 Bangladesh which was formerly known as East Pakistan became Independent from West Pakistan.