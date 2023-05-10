Over the long weekend, around the country, in the village halls, city centres, places of worship, and in the countless street parties, celebrations marked the historic ceremony in which King Charles was crowned as the monarch of this multi-cultural and multi-ethnic country and commonwealth.

“Whether one is a monarchist or a republican, we must wish him Heaven’s blessings for such an overwhelmingly onerous task”, said Reverend Canon David Lawson, Chair of GRASSROOTS Luton. “His Majesty The King has been a lifelong advocate for Christian faith, and for the diversity of the UK's faiths”, he stated.

Prof Zafar Khan, Chair of Luton Council of Faiths noted with pleasure that the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla was blessed by clergy and leaders of many different faith traditions, representing diversity of Britain.

Councillors Aslam Khan, Alia Khan, Maria Lovell &and Sameera Saleem (the Mayor of Luton) at the Global Luton Parade celebrating the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III

During the service, the King was presented with four items of regalia by peers from Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh communities.

At the end of the outward procession, he was greeted by the leaders and representatives from Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh communities. They said: “Your Majesty, as neighbours in faith, we acknowledge the value of public service. We unite with people of all faiths and beliefs in thanksgiving, and in service with you for the common good.”

At Luton’s Global Parade to celebrate the coronation, Mayor of Luton Cllr Sameera Saleem recalled HM King Charles visit to Luton in December 2022 and said, “We were excited then. We are excited today. Many of King’s passions and interests are reflected in who we are as a town. “

She added: “His Majesty welcomes and embraces people from across the world, whatever their language, faith or culture. This is who we are in Luton too. Days like today remind us of the contributions different communities have made who we are today.”