Luton is regularly dissed as one of the worst in the country – but writer director Zak Hossain believes it has big possibilities.

"We need to find out just how it can reach its full potential,” he says. “Its reputation can grow much bigger than it is now. It needs to be more creative – not just in the creative industry, but as a whole, in all sectors and in all aspects. “

Advertisement

Advertisement

And he adds: “The right people have to be in the right place.”

Luton writer director Zak Hossain whose audiobook The Selected Works of Zakir Hossain is about to be published for release to a global audience

Bangladeshi-born Zak came to Luton in 2005 to study for his masters in film production at the University of Bedfordshire and has never left.

He’s now established himself as an international film writer and director and is about to have an audiobook published comprising four of his novels, including two docu-dramas on human rights issues, and six books of selected poetry.

Entitled The Selected Works of Zakir Hossain, it’s set for global release via Audible, iTunes and Amazon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Versatile Florida voice over artist Jessica Starck has been signed up for the narration and the audiobook is due for release within the next three months.

Publisher ABSURD is fulsome in its praise saying: “We’re glad to bring together these 10 works in one for the reader.

"Those who have never read his books or read only one or two will now have the opportunity to enjoy his versatility as a writer.

"Some are dark and depressed while others are bright and humorous. Some times they are theatrical or lyrical, at others factual and journalistic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s hard to define him as a writer within any particular category – his works are multi-dimensional, multi-layered and experimental.”

Zak has been writing since he was a child although he can’t remember when he first started scribbling. And he didn’t begin to collect his creations until 2002.

Last year he set up a Film for Development movement.

He told the Luton News: “Everyone has a role to play in the project. Luton colleges are also invited to join in as media students may benefit from the experience.

"I believe Luton will discover some filmmaking talents through this movement - perhaps they’re waiting for an opportunity to shine through, or perhaps they don't know themselves yet their filmmaking potential.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

And he added: “Luton has become my home, it has become part of my life. Hence I felt like doing something for the town I live in.

"All I can offer is what I am offering now - my time, energy, experiences, knowledge, filmmaking, and training skills.”

And he reiterated: “In spite of being rated again and again in the mass media as one of the worst towns to live in, it has huge potential.”

He describes the world as “chaotic” but admits: “I’d like to see a more civilised, loving, fair place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"And I’d like to play my part through art and literature and to inspire others to do the same.”

Zak’s first film premiered in 2001. He has written novels and scripts for stage and screen, produced audiobooks and made documentaries.