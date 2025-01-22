Luton History: Alfred Alan Orme "The Invisible Man"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mr Alfred Alan Orme left his lodgings at Leagrave Road Luton on a beautiful May morning.

It was 1933, he waved cheerio to his landlady Mrs Parrott saying "he would see her later for tea" .

Alfred was a bricklayer's labourer and had been employed with Mr Knott a builder in Caddington, however when the job had finished, he was hoping to pick up some work in Dunstable.

That was the last Mrs Parrott saw or heard from him, as the days passed, Alfred never returned or made contact, so she reported him to Luton Police as missing.

1939 register Alfred Alan Orme (alive).

She said he gave no hint of his intention to leave, and he had very little money, if any at all.

In April 1934 the remains of a male person were found on Harpenden Common by an Ice Cream Vendor, the doctor examining the remains concluded he had been lying there for approximately 12 months.

Identification was based on the description by Mrs Parrott, his landlady.

The person was of the same build, his clothing was familiar including his boots, pullover, a watch, pen and pencil, plus a "pince - nez case" all items similar belonging to Alfred Orme.

The Inquest conducted by a Mr Ottoway accepted the evidence and concluded that the person was that of Mr Alfred Alan Orme, he returned an open verdict and Alfred's remains were released for burial. Registered Death April 1934, St Albans.

Six years later a man entered Harrow Labour Exchange to draw benefits, he was out of work, when forwarding his details they said a person of that name was registered in Luton around 1920 claiming benefits, so they would have to check and could he return in 2 days time.

When Alfred Alan Orme returned they escorted him to another office and told him "Sorry you are dead".

A Luton News Reporter on hearing this story traced Alfred to a house in Wealdstone, and asked to interview Mr Orme and listen to his side of the story.

Alfred said "He went to Dunstable as planned, but on arrival the job had been taken, I got talking to another fellow builder who was on his way to Beckenham in Kent, saying there was ample work available."

Alfred had paid up his rent in Luton and had very few personal effects at the lodgings so he joined this chap, who kindly gave him a lift to Kent.

Over the next few years he was employed in numerous building jobs around Kent and Brighton finishing at Wealdstone where he had been ever since.

He spoke of being "quite startled to be told he was dead", but the biggest problem was proving he was still "alive".

The reporter asks "What does it feel like to be dead?", he replied, a bit queer, but you get used to it, my appetite is still good, and I still have to work for a living".

The reporter asks " Think of all the things to your advantage you could get away with" , ah but Alfred replies "my employer need not pay me and I can't enjoy a Pie and Pint at my local."

Alfred says "He doesn't mind being dead...quite funny really, like being the invisible man, and I am the first to read my own Inquest".

The reporter gets up to leave "you are certainly one of a few" Alfred replies "Care to shake the hand of a dead man".

Alfred Alan Orme . b1896- 1934- and 1964 Wealdstone.