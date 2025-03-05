Luton History: "All the nice girls love a sailor" - especially the Bacon sisters!

Edgar Longstaff Barber, proprietor of 120 Bury Park Road, Luton.

The property conveniently adjoined a yard at the side for storing Edgar's building materials.

During the First War, Mr Barber established a propeller factory in response to Air Ministry requirements, however after the War the yard stood idle so Edgar decided to convert the yard to service another profession.

Plans were drawn up by Brown & Parrott of Castle Street to convert the vacant premises into a cinema. It was an ideal position, and was considered an asset for the surrounding neighbourhood.

Empire Cinema - Bury Park Road Luton opened 1921.

The Grand Opening was held on the 29th November 1921 in the presence of the town Mayor, he claimed: "Not the largest picture theatre in town, but has a cosy comfortable feel around it. Excellent unique Oriental features and coloured glass depicting a Japanese garden bordering the proscenium arch.”

The orchestra ideally placed below the 16ft x12ft screen, and high above was an ornamental ceiling befitting a 1920s style.

Edgar Barber, founder of Luton Cinema Company, retained his interest as Director employing managers to operate the business, firstly Mr Austin followed by George Jackson, and then Mr Garrett.

The programme policy was to show a main feature film plus a supporting drama or newsreel, the opening night screened J.K. Jerome's "Three men in a boat".

Under Mr Austin's management all ran smoothly … until August Bank Holiday 1923, with the evening performance ended, Mr Austin turns out the lights, locks the doors and heads for home, unaware to young sisters Ruby & Phyllis Bacon aged 8 & 10 years were curled up asleep in their cinema seats.

Come midnight the two girls awoke to find they were alone, frightened and in the pitch dark - waking the neighbourhood with cries of terror, a passing Sailor heard their screams, he climbed the fence and found the two girls beating at the glass door.

Mr Bacon, the father, said the girls were due back at 8.30pm. When they didn't show he desperately started searching for them – their rescue bid now accomplished and the girls safely home, fully recovered, they were sent to bed.

The overall seating at the Empire was approximately 450, with the popularity of the cinema the audience grew, and so did the queues. Edgar decided to utilise the rest of the yard and extend the cinema, doubling its size and the seating to accommodate 900 persons.

An extra thrill for the audience happened in January 1935, when all was told to remain seated when smoke began filling the cinema. "Not to worry," Mr Garrett shouted. The fire had erupted in the concrete stokehole and "No-one was in danger," he replied.

Surprisingly everyone stayed seated and carried on viewing the film. An eye witness account said: "At one stage it was impossible to see the screen for smoke.”

At the age of 68 years, in 1948 Edgar Longstaff Barber decided to retire:

October 18, 1948, at the George Hotel, Luton, an auction was held by the Instructions of the Luton Cinema Company Ltd.

FOR SALE: The Empire Cinema Bury Park Road Luton together with Barbers Garage & Yard, a lockup shop, and a modern building known as Barbers Woodcraft, plus 11 lock-up garages & Offices, also a two- storey premises let to Messrs F. Chandler.

The property was sold for an undisclosed sum and converted to a Synagogue.