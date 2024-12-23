Luton History: Chocolate Cheers on the Frontline

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It's the time of the year I return to my favourite theme "Chocolate".

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A welcoming gift in everyone's Christmas Stocking, however rewinding the years Chocolate became a necessity during the War Years.

Queen Victoria recognised the recuperative powers of Chocolate during the Boer War , as she demonstrated by sending gift packages to her troops in South Africa, the first consignment left Southampton in September 1899.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The adapted plain chocolate bars were individually wrapped and addressed to the " British Soldiers in camps, hospital and on active service ,all transported in huge wooden boxes , sent with the blessing of Queen Victoria.

The Cocoa factory Dallow Road Luton.

The First War approaching, both British and American Servicemen received chocolate bars as part of their rations, formulated as high energy giving food, prized for it's combination of caffeine and sugar.

During the Second War 200,000 Four Ounce tins of Cocoa were produced in a single year at the Luton Cocoa factory in Dallow Road for the Red Cross to send to our Prisoners of War.

The Bars contained vitamins A, B1, C and D, incorporated with Creta Praeparata to combat Rickets, it was found that the particular ingredient retained vitamin content extremely well and provide a health -giving meal even in small amounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

D.Day Invasion itself, eye witness accounts of British and American troops eating chocolate on the front line, saying how much comfort they gained from the simple taste of a chocolate bar, the high stimulant energy bars kept the Servicemen active and alert on the day for specific reasons, it was a critical morale boost for the unexpected events they were to face.

Throughout the War 410 Tons of Chocolate was prepared representing about 2,000,000 two Ounce bars, all part of the war time activities of the CWS .Cocoa Factory in Dallow Road.

The work was carried out with added difficulties, machines had to be dis- mantled and moved elsewhere in the factory, instructions from the Admiralty and Ministry of Supplies needed storage space for war time replacement spares for motor torpedo boats, tanks, jeeps and other war time materials..

With the progression of the war, the Chocolate Industry suffered deeply, in May 1942 production staff in Dallow Road dropped by 50% inside a fortnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Production figures were difficult to maintain with just part - time workers, mostly married women and the co- operation of the remaining men.

The factory unable to work night shifts, the staff agreed to work a 56 hour week to keep things running, as a result the War Department received 1,620 tons of Cocoa, all produced by the Chocolate factory in Dallow Road.

26th July 1942 Chocolate and sweet rationing came into force, when 2 ounces of Chocolate or sweets were issued as part of a weeks ration, it eased for a few weeks but returned to the original 2/3 ounces per week shortly after.

In 1949 the rationing came to an end, however panic buying emptied the shelves, demand was outstripping supplies , it was a few months later in the August of 1949 the Government had to re- introduce official rationing to protect supplies, this continued for another 4 years until 1953.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, when happier and settled times eventually returned, our very own Chocolate Producing factory in Dallow Road Luton just couldn't survive , all their dedication and contribution to both Wars now long forgotten.