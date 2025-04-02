Luton History: "If only milk bottles could talk"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local historian Jackie Gunn is on a mission to share stories of Luton's yesteryear. Join her to revisit the past as she researches the town's buried secrets…

Early 1950's, the War behind us, and milk supplies plentiful.

The public could order whatever they required - One pint rationing was history.

A simple scheme ordering from a local Dairy of your choice, "The Co- operative, Randall & Whiting, Cartwrights or Mead Farm", all provided a first- class service directly to your doorstep.

1958 Newspaper Appeal.

In return you were asked to wash the empties ready for collection the next day .."Couldn't be simpler".

However, by 1958 an appeal was published in the Luton News stressing the importance to "Please thoroughly wash and return the empty bottles - it is also in the public's interest not to mis-use the bottles".

If only the milk bottle could talk, what tales it would have to tell. People mixed paint in them, brewed tea, stored varnish, turpentine, hair perming solutions, and best of all they were the perfect measuring jug for all sorts of unsavoury mixtures.

Luton Industrial Co-op Dairy were increasingly worried by the latest craze growing "Ginger Beer Plants" in them.

A spoonful of yeast into the milk bottle, fed daily with ginger and sugar, allowed to ferment and you have a fully-fledged Ginger Beer Plant, the problem was it stained the bottles yellow rendering them unusable.

The abusive nature towards the humble milk bottles led to wholesale destruction, seriously producing a shortage. Again Randall & Whiting Dairies appealed to the public "Please if you find empty or dis-guarded milk bottles, return or send them to our Dairy".

"No. 1 Duke Street Luton".

The appeal was successful, bottles turned up in their hundreds, the Dairy recruited the "Milk Bottle Return Vessel Organisation" to help sort through the crates, boxes and bags of returned bottles.

They came across all types, short, long ,fat and even square ones, containers arrived from Belgium, France Germany and even Spain, however most had seen rough times and were in such a filthy state, housing slugs, snails and every creepy crawly on the planet, again most were rendered a health risk for bacterial infection, so they had to be destroyed.

Another meeting of the Dairies suggested to "Scrap the bottle and send the milk out in Tetra - Pak cardboard cartons"', however this was non- negotiable, replacing machinery to produce the cartons outweighed the gains, there was also consumer resistance, a survey revealed housewives wanted their milk in bottles.

A spokesperson stated " We must prepare, there will come a time when the milk bottle will be a thing of the past".

Numerous ideas were put forward but all agreed the simple and most cost effective solution was for the public to " Wash the bottles thoroughly and place the empties on their doorstep".

Our cherished milkman crossed all frontiers to provide our daily pint, they were our friends, informants and sometimes our saviour.

In 1964 the small village of Everton in Bedfordshire threatened to boycott, - their regular milkman "Eddie Gurney" was being transferred elsewhere.

A letter sent to Lea Valley Dairies (formerly Randall & Whiting) Head Office in Duke Street Luton, demanding Eddie should stay, he's liked by everyone, he is honest, reliable and we don't want to lose him.

Milkman Eddie Gurney had little say in the matter.