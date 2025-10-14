Luton History: It was Mr Asher Hucklesby's dream, a museum for Luton

The original Victorian kitchen .Wardown House.

Local historian Jackie Gunn is on a mission to share stories of Luton's yesteryear. Join her to revisit the past as she researches the town's buried secrets…

July 1st, 1931, celebrated the opening of "Wardown Museum".

The mansion, a former home of Mr. Frank Chapman Scargill built in 1871.

It was Asher Hucklesby's dream for Luton to have its own historical collection housed in a space of its own.

The house had been fully decorated, electric lighting and heating installed. It took several weeks to transfer thousands of objects housed at the public library, all carefully transported without a single hitch thanks to the Hon. curator Mt T.W. Bagshawe and assistant Mr. Freeman.

The museum was so successful that by 1933, one hundred thousand people had passed through the turnstiles. It was in such demand, the opening hours were extended to include Sundays.

The collection ranged from Roman and Stone-age artifacts, Greek sculptures, Crown Derby China, plus the abandoned Donkey Wheel that arrived in 1932 from Nash Farm, Kensworth.

By 1934, the collection had grown to include the historical straw hat industry and Militia displays. However every inch of space was utilised, the congestion of crowds increased risking damage to showpieces, plus the museum storage was growing faster, still being added to without a chance of being shown.

During the Second War, the mansion was requisitioned by the Military Authority. The basement accommodated an Air Raid shelter, school officials used the museum regularly for lectures and training.

After the war, a school visit describes the happy band of children viewing everything from prehistoric remains to modern crafts and hat making. One room housed bone- shakers from Victorian times to fancy ladies' dresses and men' s Military uniforms, toys that beguiled their grandparents, and exquisitely coloured fans which hid the demure blushes at that time.

Other interests were rural industrial exhibits such as hurdle making, hedge brushing, thatching and wheelwrights tools.

By 1958 the museum was overflowing, a record attendance exceeded 100,000 people in one year alone. However, only a tenth of the collection was shown due to the limited accommodation, even the Bagshawe collection remained a backroom treasure that the corporation promised to provide space for.

"What is needed is an extension to the house" says Mr. Freeman. Plans were drawn up during the war, but of course, came to nothing. Later, drawings were prepared for a two storey extension providing about 9,000 Sq. feet of space with an art gallery lighted from the roof, but was mothballed due to a credit squeeze. The corporation quotes "Many more improvements in the town area were awaiting attention", and as time went by it was unrealistic to expect the museum to be prioritised.

My recent visit to the museum left me disappointed, the atmosphere echoed emptiness; the original Victorian kitchen tucked away at the rear of the Mansion had gone, and as you climbed the elaborate staircase, posing on the landing sat the" Lace Lady" in all her splendour. The public mesmerized by her lifelike features, everyone staring patiently expecting her to blink or twiddle her fingers, sadly she's no longer there. However, along the corridor a sup of real ale at the Plough Inn bar a welcomed feature displayed would have made a memorable experience.

Wardown House is exceptionally beautiful, but surely a few more additional treasures hidden in them cosy storage boxes might just fill the hollow pleasures it deserves.