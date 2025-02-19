Luton History: Piercing screams as the gun smith's catches fire

Just after 10.p.m. Monday 28th January 1889 a cry of "fire" was raised.

Within a short space of time a lurid glare of flames illuminated the sky, which proved to be a row of large hat manufacturing buildings in Bute Street between Guildford Street and the Great Northern Railway Station.

The buildings at risk were occupied by Mr Osborne, Mr Plummer, Messer's Booth Brothers, Mr Mardell's Hat Factory & J.J. Langley's Gun Smith business.

The fire appeared to have broken out at the rear of one of the premises, the fire brigade under the instructions of Captain Leete, with plentiful supply of water immediately tackled the inferno of flames, however their vigorous attempt had little effect on the burning mass, the fire was spreading rapidly.

Daimler Charabanc .built 1897 .

Volumes of smoke and roaring flames spilled out from the buildings, crashes of broken glass and a strong prevailing wind sent several pieces of burning material onto the streets as far as High Town.

Four warehouses were at risk of complete destruction, the straw plait and huge stores of hats of an inflammable nature, fed the fire.

The fire brigade fought on with commendable courage and persistence but before long smoke was seen issuing from the top floor of Mr J.J.Langley 's premises, spectators were moved back from the scene while a brave body of helpers carefully removed quantities of gunpowder and cartridges from the building, then the hose was immediately brought into play, however all was in vain, at the upper window, a crash of glass followed by a sheet of flame burst from the top floor of the gunsmith's building.

A stampede gathered amongst the spectators anticipating a huge explosion, however gradually the fire abated, and with the strenuous effort of the Fireman they managed to prevent the risk of further damage.

J.J.Langley Gun Smith - Bute Street.

It was feared at one point the fire would spread to the buildings opposite, volumes of water soaked the buildings as a precaution.

As dawn broke the scene presented a dismal appearance, roofs fallen in, floors destroyed, staircases gone, all was left were bare walls and the smouldering effects of destruction.

The following days were spent demolishing the remains of the unstable ruins in an attempt to prevent the fire resurrecting , Fireman remained on full alert throughout the nights.

Booth Brothers was completely destroyed, Mr Mardell the proprietor of several premises that were seriously burnt was Insured , the damage was estimated at £10,000, the top floor of J.J. Langley's gun shop was totally destroyed.

John James Langley (Gunsmith) appears to attract disasters, in 1901 while returning home from Wendover in his Coventry- Daimler built Charabanc, reported to have 10 occupants in the car at the time ,became unsatisfied with the Chauffer's bumbling driving, Mr J.J took charge of the wheel , however shortly after, the car overpowered him and careered over a bank across the opposite side of the road , all occupants were thrown from the vehicle , the car was rendered unfit for further use and several passengers were seriously injured.

A strange coincidence occurred 83 years later when the same Daimler Charabanc pops up at a Leicester Motor Pageant, the owner very proudly quotes: "It's all original , unrestored and in immaculate condition"

"The car was purchased from Barrett's Garage - Luton in 1897 by a Mr J.J Langley - Gunsmith"