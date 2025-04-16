Luton History: "Power verses greed" - George Abraham never stood a chance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jeffrey Eustace, born around 1834 in Eaton Bray, his father Joseph was a Straw Plait Dealer.

Jeffrey was regularly seen riding alongside his father to Dunstable School ,- taking advantage of the journey he learned the ropes of the Plait trade, when older he attended a Boarding School in Biggleswade.

On leaving school, he studied Bookbinding in Leeds but returned home to commence business in the staple trade of Straw Plait Dealing, - at the age of just nineteen his assets totalled nearly £200.

In 1863, he raised a £350 loan from Messers. Sharples, Lucas &Co. (Barclays) with intentions to seek his fortune in Luton.

10 years later, Jeffrey Eustace operated from premises on the Corner of Wellington Street and Upper George Street ( later Farmers)- the building was recently occupied by his brother William, who was completely disinterested in the trade, and had emigrated to America, Jeffrey took over the business trading as J & W Eustace.

Following his success, Jeffrey also brought property on the corner of King Street , purchasing the concern of Swiss firm Albert Jeanneret, eventually substituting the name to J &W Eustace.

However his obituary of 1912 speaks of a gap when it was unclear in his earlier years, how or where he established his first business in Luton - my curiosity uncovered an extraordinary tale.

Re-winding to 1863 and money to invest, -by chance or convenience Jeffrey Eustace bumped into George Abraham, a Master Dyer & Bleacher by trade.

George had recently been released from Debtors prison, this being his 2nd Bankruptcy, and very down on his luck, his only assets amounted to some empty premises he had secured in Peel Street, and his dye kit ...but no money!!

Between them they struck a deal, Jeffrey would pay Mr Abraham a regular fee in exchange for the use of his premises to expand his Straw Plait business.

The agreement worked well at the beginning, however as the business thrived George Abraham became unsettled - greed started to bite. He wanted more money from the deal, his name was still attached to the tenancy, George wanted to reap some reward from the profits.

Events turned sour when Mr Abraham arrived at the premises one morning to find Signwriters busy painting " J. Eustace - Hat Manufacturer " above the door, completely obliterating George Abraham's name off the building.

A violent argument ensued with Mr Eustace physically throwing George Abraham out into the street, telling him "never to return" and casting insults at him being a "failure" as he had not once contributed financially towards the success of the business.

Action was brought against Mr Eustace by George Abraham to recover substantial damages for injuries sustained during the assault, including theft of his dye mixes.

Mr Eustace, described as a "Doyen" amongst the Hat Trade, and supported by the Landlord Mr William Willis, Hat Merchant of Castle Street, George Abraham never stood a chance in Court, his Solicitor strongly advised him to withdraw the charges.

Ironically , in 1868 a Bankruptcy Notice was served against Jeffrey Eustace in Luton, stating Debts amounting to £10,000. However he was given time to " re-arrange his assets" - the petition was discharged.

George Abraham never prospered; he died in 1877 aged just 43 years.

Jeffrey Eustace passed away comfortably at his home "One Ash" 52 Napier Road Luton, aged 78 years.