Luton History: Taking to the air on a wicker chair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In early 1900 Mr Charles Dickinson was employed at H.P Sanderson's Engineering works at Bedford as Chief Experimental Hand.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Sanderson for a long time had been experimenting with model aeroplanes; he induced Mr Dickinson to give up an Engineering position overseas to build a full- size aircraft for him.

In 1909 the Daily Mail Newspaper offered a £1000 Prize for the first aeroplane to make a circular flight of a mile, - Mr Sanderson took up the challenge and entered his machine for the Competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leagrave was the chosen area for the test flight, - Charles Dickinson set to work building the " Magnificent Flying Machine ".

Ready for take off...Waulud's Bank Marsh farm.

The Aeroplane was beautifully constructed of bamboo and aluminium, with additional devices for controlling variable air currents, however compared to today's modern features it would appear primitive and incongruous.

The pilot seat was an ordinary wicker garden chair, fixed in the framework amidships, and the fuel tank was boat shaped, conical at both ends fitted between the chair and the specially designed 25hp. engine, the overall weight of the aircraft was 800lbs.

The flight was announced for Thursday October 14th, 1909 from a chosen field at Marsh Farm known as "Waulud's Bank, offered by courtesy of Mr Evan Lee proprietor of the farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was great excitement on the day, crowds flocked from all over the County to watch the magnificent machine take to the air.

After numerous false starts and mechanical failures, the aeroplane finally taxied down the bumpy slope, followed by momentous cheers from the crowd, the aircraft bounced along at full throttle ..but the machine just wouldn't lift above a few feet off the ground due to insufficient power.

Failing to win the £1000 prize was disappointing, but the novelty event was the talk of the town for weeks.

Mr Dickinson said of his experience "It was an interesting adventure for him and others engaged in the experiment, it was a plucky and daring enterprise on the part of the inventors, who had shown immense faith in the machine".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No further trials were attempted, however a month later they transported the aircraft to a Flying Meet in Blackpool, the reporter asked "Did it fly"? Charles replied " Unfortunately No, it was nick- named the Grass Hopper".

Three more aeroplanes were produced at Sandersons, one of the earliest in 1910 christened the "Verify" was a neat looking mono-plane, which Mr Dickinson took frequent flights, reaching heights of a 1000 feet.

A few years later Mr Charles Dickinson formed a partnership with a Mr Albert H.B. Adams, they occupied premises in Frederick Street Luton, buying and selling" Motor Cars."

In 1922 they won a successful Distributorship for Morris Cars, the dealership prospered, and by 1938 they were operating from huge premises in Bridge Street Luton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albert H.B. Adams mirrored Charles's adventurous personality, - In his early years he produced a cheap to run Steam Powered Lorry, on the experimental run, the amateur built boiler attached to the lorry exploded, the vehicle plunged down a hillside and crashed through a fence landing upside down in a garden.

Celebrating D&A 's 50 year Golden Jubilee and recalling "Wicker Chairs in the air" and "Exploding Steam Lorries", Mr Dickinson and Mr Adams agreed, buying and selling Motor Cars had been the most successful experiment of all.